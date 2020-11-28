ICYMI, Billie Lourd hid her pregnancy from fans until she revealed she’d given birth to her son Kingston in September 2020. And although fans have seen glimpses of her baby, they didn't get to see any of the pregnancy pictures until now. Thankfully, Billie Lourd’s Instagram photos of her pregnancy are finally here, and they’re downright gorgeous.

The American Horror Story actor’s Instagram thread on Thursday, Nov. 26, began with a photo of her fiancé Austen Rydell carrying baby Kingston in a carrier on the beach. It gets even cuter, because next, is a photo of Lourd and her baby bump in a red dress, with Rydell’s arms around her. The next pregnancy pic appears to be from her baby shower, as Lourd is posing in front of a backdrop with balloons, wearing a purple flower crown and a ruffled dress that accentuates her pregnant belly. The pics are a brief insight into what her nine months must've looked like, and Lourd was absolutely glowing.

The star previously posted a sweet pregnancy photo on Nov. 22, which featured Lourd in a white, flowing dress, pulling at a strand of her hair and holding her belly. Prior to posting these new photos, Lourd had been relatively quiet on Instagram, having not shared a current pic of herself since April.

Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June after an on-and-off relationship history. Rydell announced the good news in an Instagram post on June 25, writing, "She said YES!! (Actually, she said ‘Duhhh’). But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

The pair first started dating in 2016, but they split the same year. Then, Lourd dated Taylor Lautner until July 2017, before rekindling her romance with Rydell in October 2017.

When Lourd first introduced her baby on social media, she posted an Instagram photo of her son Kingston's feet on Sept. 24. She captioned the photo — "Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell" — revealing her son's name includes her late mother, Carrie Fisher's, last name.

Fisher died in December 2016, and Lourd's homage to her late mom in Kingston's name is one of many tributes she's paid to the Star Wars icon. On Mother's Day 2020, Lourde posted a throwback baby photo of herself on Instagram, alongside Fisher, who was wearing a clown nose and smiling. "Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year," wrote Lourd.

"This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier." Lourd listed music, movies, and old photos as some of her favorite ways to honor her mom, as well as eating things she loved.

Although Lourd kept her pregnancy a secret for all those months, fans are finally getting to see her beautiful pregnancy pictures and it's such a gift.