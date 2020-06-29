Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell Are Engaged! He Asked, She Said "Duh"

Exciting news ahead! Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell are engaged! On June 26, Rydell posted a series of extremely happy looking pictures of himself and Lourd on Instagram, including but not limited to a pre-COVID-19 picture of them kissing at Coachella, multiple pictures of them joyfully aboard various boats, and a video of them wearing masks as train approaches. He spilled the deets of their engagement in the caption, in which he wrote:

💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾"

I'm with Rydell on this one. I think "duhhh" is most definitely better than "yes." Like, it wasn't even a thought. She was obviously going to agree to spending the rest of her life with him. So freaking cute.

Lourd still hasn't gotten around to posting her own Instagram announcing the big news, but the actress did have some pretty sappy things to say about her husband-to-be on Valentine's Day. To mark the special occasion, Lourd posted a series of photos of herself and Rydell traveling all over the world and paired the carousel with this perfect caption: "🌎💑🌏All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round #toinfinityandbaeyond."

Here's Lourd's Valentine's Day post for Rydell:

And here's Rydell's Instagram announcing their engagement:

Rydell's Valentine's Day post for Lourd was equally gushy this year. The actor posted a picture of himself and Lourd kissing in front of a gorgeous alongside this sappy caption:

I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!! We’re hangin with the redwoods today.💕 ❤️🔴🌲🌹🐿

I guess all of this is to say that I see why she said "duhhh." The two seem to be very obviously in love.

Lourd and Rydell reportedly got together in 2017, following her split from ex Taylor Lautner. According to People, Rydell and Lourd actually first dated when they were younger and then reportedly reconnected in 2017 and have been together ever since.

All I can say is I'm just so, incredibly happy for these two! In a world filled with lots and lots of bad news, I'm thankful to them for giving me something to smile about today.