Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to take part in the Instagram "Post a pic of" challenge, but not everyone is loving her pics. You see, when one fan asked the singer to post a drawing she's proud of, Eilish knew just what to post. She shared several black and white sketches of the female body, one of which included a pair of boobs. For one reason or another, many took issue with the drawing. In fact, after noticing Billie Eilish's "post a pic of" post featured boobs, nearly 100,000 people unfollowed her.

With 73 million followers on Instagram, losing 100K hardly made a dent in her follower count, but it was still enough to make fans take notice. As one person documented on Twitter, Eilish’s follower count dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million in just one day, and it sparked a conversation about why the female body is so taboo.

Many fans were incredulous over the fact Eilish lost followers because of her drawings. "BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS," one fan tweeted.

Even Eilish herself spoke out about the controversy. “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” she wrote on her Instagram story when re-sharing the fan post.

This isn't the first time Eilish has inserted herself into a conversation about body positivity. She made a major statement in March 2020, when one of her tour visuals was a powerful message about body shaming.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman," Eilish said in the video. "If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?” she questioned.

As of Dec. 30, Eilish's follower count is back above 73 million, so the saga was no skin off her back. But you can best bet the next time the internet comes for her, she'll bite back.