Billie Eilish has no patience for body-shamers on the internet. Eilish has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and her baggy wardrobe is not what most would expect from a pop star. But it's also what fans have come to know and love about her. So, when she switched things up on Oct. 11 and was photographed in a tight-fitting tank top, everyone took notice. Sadly, some trolls came out of the woodwork, but Billie Eilish's response to body-shamers on Instagram was so mature.

One troll shared the photo of Eilish in the tank top, writing, "In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body." Apparently, Eilish caught wind of the hate-filled caption, and clapped back in a series of subtle Instagram posts.

For starters, she shared a video of herself at home walking past a display of Grammy Awards. She gave the camera a quick wink, seeming unbothered as ever. She then followed up with a video of Chizu Duru preaching the importance of accepting bodies of all shapes and sizes.

"Y'all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK?" Duru said in the clip. "Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal... they're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

You can see the video Eilish shared below.

Fans also fiercely defended the "Bad Guy" singer on Twitter.

"Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not 'news' or 'gossip' it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE," one fan tweeted.

"If you see this and are of those people body shaming Billie Eilish, than feel free to block me. body shaming isn’t ok, it’s harmful and unacceptable. She is beautiful just the way she is," another fan wrote.

Eilish previously addressed the reasoning behind her usual baggy attire in a 2019 ad for Calvin Klein. "I never want the world to know everything about me," she said in the video. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes, nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

After being inundated with overly-opinionated comments on social media, hopefully Eilish keeps on marching to the beat of her own drum and dressing however she pleases.