Billie Eilish has a love-hate relationship with social media. While she enjoys connecting with fans, Eilish admits she sometimes needs a break due to all the unnecessary criticism she receives online. One of those instances came in January after Eilish shared highlights from her Hawaiian vacation to Instagram. Trolls just had to find something to complain about and it all had to do with Eilish's outfit: a bathing suit. Billie Eilish's quotes about getting body-shamed over her bathing suit will honestly make you so mad.

In a new interview with Dazed, Eilish opened up about her reaction to seeing the criticism on IG. "I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’" she said, referencing her Calvin Klein ad where she explained she wears "big baggy clothes" in an effort to avoid commentary on her body.

No matter what she wears, however, Eilish can't catch a break. "It was trending," Eilish said of her swimsuit picture. "There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a wh*re.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I can-not win."

Shortly after the situation, Eilish told BBC Breakfast she stopped reading comments due to all the unnecessary hate she receives every day. "It’s way worse than it’s ever been right now. I mean, it’s insane that I even have been reading comments up until this point. I should have stopped long ago," Eilish said, explaining she delayed taking a social media break due to wanting to "stay in touch" with fans.

Eventually, the comments became too much, so for her own well-being, she turned them off, even if it meant she could no longer see fans' messages anymore. "[Fans are] friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life. I've turned [the comments] off," she said.

Hear Eilish's comments near the 9:13 mark in the video below.

BBC Breakfast on YouTube

To kick off her Where Do We Go? tour on March 9, Eilish used her tour visuals to send a powerful message about body shaming. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me," Eilish said in the video. "While I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."

Like any other person, Eilish should be able to enjoy a swim during vacation with friends without being scrutinized.