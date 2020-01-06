Lots happened at the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, but what arguably might be the most exciting development of all is that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attended together. This doesn't necessarily mean they're a couple, but they definitely looked pretty smitten, and honestly? Here! For! It! Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Bilson and Hader for comment regarding their relationship status, but did not hear back in time for publication.

It's important to acknowledge that plenty of celebs have attended red carpet events as just friends. Remember when Hailey Baldwin went to the 2018 Met Gala with Shawn Mendes shortly before she got engaged to Justin Bieber? This could very well be another platonic situation like that, but there have been some recent clues leading up to Bilson and Hader's Golden Globes appearance that hint the two may be more than friends.

On Dec. 21, Bilson and Hader — who originally met filming The To Do List, a 2013 rom-com written and directed by Hader's now-ex wife Maggie Carey — were photographed grabbing Starbucks together in Hader's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were later photographed leaving a Ralph's grocery store in Los Angeles together on New Year's Eve with a cart full of La Croix and Coca Cola Minis.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finally, after those two very low-key hints, the two casually decided to stroll into the 2020 Golden Globes together, where Hader was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy, holding hands. While all of these sightings could indicate a relationship, neither party has verbally confirmed they're a ~thing~, so they could really just be two pals who love to grocery shop, hit red carpets together, and uh, hold hands.

While nobody knows for sure what the deal is between them, fans were quick to ship them on social media as soon as they made their red carpet appearance.

Even Nick Viall, who shut down rumors of being romantically involved with Bilson in November 2019, chimed in on the conversation surrounding Hader and Bilson's rumored relationship. The exchange took place on a picture posted by The Morning Toast podcast's Instagram. "Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader making their red carpet debut at the #GoldenGlobes. He’s no Nick Viall but he’ll do," they wrote, alongside a picture of Bilson and Hader on the red carpet. Viall hilariously retorted, "It makes it easier since I’m such a Barry fan."

Only time will tell if Bilson and Hader will confirm their relationship, but for now, it's safe to say they make an adorable maybe-couple. Here's hoping!