'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Has Officially Wrapped On Filming, So It Is Coming Soon

We are finally getting close to seeing the Monterey moms back in action. After building up our excitement with major casting announcements and juicy plot details while in production over the summer, Big Little Lies Season 2 has now officially wrapped on filming. That's right — the new season is all filmed now, so fans can expect to see it pretty soon.

Over the weekend, the stars of Big Little Lies confirmed that filming for the new season has officially been completed. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern all took to Instagram to let the BLL fans know that Season 2 is a wrap, along with sharing some seriously adorable behind-the-scenes photos of the cast shooting the upcoming season. Unfortunately, though, the stars still have not revealed a premiere date for Big Little Lies Season 2. While the news of wrapping on filming for the new season definitely means that fans can expect the new sting of episodes pretty soon, we still only know that Season 2 will be premiering on HBO sometime in 2019. Hopefully it will premiere right at the beginning of 2019, though — I can think of no better way to ring in the new year than with some new Big Little Lies!

Although we are still waiting on an exact premiere date, Reese Witherspoon did gift us with a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the Big Little Lies Season 2 set. There's a shot with Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz grinning by the Monterey school, Witherspoon and Laura Dern out for a power lunch at the coffee shop, a sweet pic of all the child actors playing together, and most importantly of all, a shot of Meryl freaking Streep out bowling with the rest of the cast. Just imagine walking into a bowling alley and seeing Meryl Streep.

In her caption, Reese Witherspoon thanked her costars, director Andrea Arnold, and HBO for the experience, and promised fans that Season 2 would be even more exciting than the first one.

Of course, one of the big reasons for the excitement around Season 2 of Big Little Lies is the addition of Meryl Streep. A paparazzi photo from the set of the new season went viral earlier this month, depicting Witherspoon hurling an ice cream cone at an unsuspecting Streep on the street. It looks like fans are in for a clash between Witherspoon's Madeline Mackenzie and Streep's Mary Louise Wright in the new season.

Nicole Kidman also commemorated the last day of filming Big Little Lies Season 2 over the weekend, thanking her "Monterey 5 sisters" and the rest of the cast and crew in an Instagram post.

And finally, Laura Dern also confirmed the Season 2 wrap with a couple of Instagram posts herself: first thanking the newly added Big Little Lies director Andrea Arnold, and then kicking her feet up on the beach to say goodbye to Monterey... at least until a possible Season 3.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on HBO sometime in 2019.