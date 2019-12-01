As you wind down from the busy holiday weekend, don't get so cozy that you forget to check out Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. You'll find some deep discounts on your favorite tech items. Even if you missed out on Black Friday, you can still score amazing deals without leaving your couch.

Best Buy's Cyber Monday event began on Sunday, Dec. 1, so shoppers got an early jump on the deals. Some of the hottest buys will include deals on tech items such as tablets, computers, TVs, cell phones, cameras, and tech accessories, to name a few. You'll be able to shop all the deals online and in-store, with select deals dropping on Sunday, followed by more available on Cyber Monday. Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale will last all week, so you'll have some time to shop. You can also sign up for a free My Best Buy account to get alerts about deals as they arrive.

During 2018's Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy offered discounts like $50 off an Apple Watch Series 3 and up to $150 off select iPhones with qualified activation. This year's sale has deals like $70 off an HP Envy Printer, $300 off an iRobot Roomba, and $50 off an Amazon Echo Show 5.

Some of the deals that become available on Sunday, Dec. 1 include:

$59.99 HP Envy 5055 All-in-One Instant Ink Ready Printer (originially $129.99)

$59.99 Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (originally $129.99)

$39.99 Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (originally $119.99)

$29.99 Amazon Fire 7 2019 Release (originally $49.99)

$59.99 Amazon Kindle 6" (originally $59.99)

$199.99 Google Home Max (originally $299.99)

$79.99 Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant (originally 129.99)

Deals that will not become available until Cyber Monday include getting up to $200 off of iPad Pros for My Best Buy members only. Check out some of the best deals from Best Buy below.

With so many great deals available, you'll want to get a head start and start shopping beginning Sunday, Dec. 1 when Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals start. Remember, the Cyber Monday deals will last all week, so you'll have some time to scour for the best bargains.