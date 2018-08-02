Benefit Cosmetics Is Now Sold At Urban Outfitters, So Your Style Game Just Leveled Up

As if I needed another reason to spend my (sorta) hard-earned money, cult-favorite beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics is now sold at Urban Outfitters. So basically, I may as well just have my check sent directly to UO's cash register, since they pretty much sell just about everything my beauty vanity and closet both could ever need.

Urban Outfitters has worked (and TBH, succeeded) for some time now to position itself in the beauty space as a trusted stop for some of the newest and coolest makeup, hair, and skincare brands. With buzzy names like Ouai, Mario Badescu, KNC Beauty, IGK, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and now Benefit, the store's expanded beauty department serves as a beauty-lover's paradise. While the store's beauty aisle was once just known as an added convenience to be able to grab a lipstick to go with that top you were purchasing, the section has now expanded into a full-on destination for all of your makeup, skin, hair, and nail needs.

Benefit products are set to arrive in-store at certain locations until this fall, however, you are able to shop the brand right now on Urban Outfitters' site, along with the lengthy list of other natural, niche, and buzzy beauty brands that line the store's digital shelves. Along with your favorite Benefit products, Urban Outfitters and Benefit have also created a Benefit Cosmetics x UO kit, containing a mini Hoola Bronzer, mini BadGal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, and a mini Gimme Brow+. The kit covers all of the essentials — your brows, your bronze, and your lashes — and costs just $28 for the three products that, when used by themselves, give you a natural, everyday ~lewk.~ Not to mention, the minis are packaged in a sweet, baby pink and white makeup pouch that I need to get my hands on immediately.

Along with the exclusive makeup pouch, cult-favorite products like the Highbeam Liquid Highlighter, They're Real! Lengthening Mascara, and The POREfessional Face Primer are now added to Urban Outfitters' inventory in both mini and full sizes. Yes, that's right. You can get your hands on the sought-after brand's best-sellers at the same time that you're copping a pair of Vans or distressed overalls. In general, all of Benefit's products are designed to make you (and your complexion) look fabulous, feel glamorous, and give you your best brow yet.

However, Benefit's launch at Urban Outfitter's means more than just the ability to shop best-selling cosmetic products. The new partnership represents UO's increasingly diverse product selection that rivals big name beauty retailers, so no matter who you are, what your bank account looks like, or what type of skin or hair texture you have, you'll most likely be able to find what you're looking for. From a long list of K-Beauty brands that includes the likes of TONYMOLY and Whamisa to Instagram-favorite hair and makeup brands like BH Cosmetics and Milk Makeup to '90s accessories like scrunchies and Caboodles Makeup Cases, there's literally something for everyone.

Now that Benefit has found a new home with Urban Outfitters, my next question is whether or not we'll start to see Benefit Brow Bars pop up at UO locations? We can only hope!