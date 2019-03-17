Between April Fool's Day on April 1, National Beer Day on April 7, and Wear Pajamas To Work Day on April 16, I always wonder why the fourth month of the year is still pretty underrated in terms of having fun reasons to celebrate. But Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day 2019 on April 9 is coming up super soon, and if you ask me, it's hands down the greatest day of all. You can pick any flavor ice cream cone that you want, and most importantly, it's completely free.

Ben & Jerry's annual Free Cone Day is coming up in just a few weeks on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and if you don't know what that means, let me fill you in: It means free (yes, totally free!) ice cream cones, and luckily, getting in on the deal is easy. Simply get yourself to any participating Ben & Jerry's location around the world between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time — whether it be a kiosk or a full Ben & Jerry's shop, according to the Ben & Jerry's website. Then, simply take your cone, maybe tip your server, and go on your merry way. No payment required.

Keep in mind, however, that there is a limit of one cone per person. That's right — as much as I'd like to get a free cone for every flavor they offer, that won't be a possibility. So you'll definitely want to be prepared and make that high-stakes decision ahead of time. Because really, only a noob would hold up the line.

Are you looking to get something fruity, like some Cherry Garcia or maybe something like Strawberry Shortcake? Or, you might prefer something chocolatey, whether it be Phish Food or Half Baked. The famous chain's extensive list of flavors makes deciding on just one extremely difficult, but by conducting ample research ahead of time, I think we can get through this together.

If you don't end up making it to Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day this year (or if you simply want to get more than one free ice cream cone) Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is coming up in just a few days, on March 20, 2019. Upon going to any participating DQ or Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location, you will be able to get one small vanilla soft serve cone for free. Then, between March 21 and March 31, you'll be able to get a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for only 50 cents, to be redeemed through the DQ mobile app. It's valid for the new DQ orange, creamy and crunchy dreamsicle dip, as well as the DQ classic chocolate dip.

If you needed a reason to smile today, just bear in mind that Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is right around the corner. Being able to choose literally any flavor is kind of ideal, if you ask me — and TBH, a free ice cream cone is all I could ever want. Gimme S'more ice cream cone, here I come.