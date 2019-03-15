When you think "Free Cone Day," Ben & Jerry's most likely comes to mind — their annual holiday has been a springtime staple for several years. But Ben and Jerry aren't the only ones to offer complimentary cones. In fact, Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day 2019 is coming up in just a few weeks, and it's going to be their fourth year celebrating. To be completely honest, I'm almost too excited for words.

Yes, you heard that loud and clear, my lactose lovin' friends — according to a press release, Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is coming up in just a few weeks, to celebrate the very first day of spring. This year, the spring equinox falls on Wednesday, March 20, and luckily for all of you dairy kweenz out there, getting in on this delicious deal for a free vanilla soft-serve cone requires very minimal effort.

To get in on the deal, start out by finding your closest Dairy Queen restaurant via the online restaurant locator. Then like any other day, you'll be required to patiently wait in line before placing your order. The offer is only valid at participating non-mall Dairy Queens as well as DQ Grill & Chills, according to the press release, so as long as you stick to those types of locations, you'll be good to get your small vanilla soft-serve cone, totally free of charge.

UGH that little curl on top gets me every single time. It's so freaking good, I can't even tell you.

Anyway, keep in mind that there's a limit of one cone per customer, according to the press release. And here's a pro tip: get there earlier rather than later — the offer is only valid while supplies lasts, and having them run out before your arrival would be simply devastating.

Anyway, in the press release, Maria Hokanson, Dairy Queen's Executive Vice President of Marketing, said DQ takes pride in the fact that their Free Cone Day symbolizes the start of spring as well as the beginning of soft-serve season. TBH the big day couldn't come soon enough.

Per the press release, Hokanson said:

We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together. We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.

And while Free Cone Day only comes once a year, the ice cream chain will be offering another glorious deal for the following ten days. According to QSR Magazine, between March 21 and March 31, DQ will offer a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for only 50 cents. You'll only be able to redeem it via the DQ mobile app, though, so make sure to download it through the App Store or the Google Play Store. It's valid for the new DQ orange, creamy and crunchy dreamsicle dip, as well as the DQ classic chocolate dip. Yum.

Since this will probably be your first ice cream cone of the season (unless you're an ice cream devotee or if you live somewhere that's warm year-round), you'll probably want to document it publicly and post it to the 'Gram. Check out all of these adorable captions to go with that first ice cream cone of the season — each and every one of them are so chill (LOL get it?).

If you somehow couldn't tell, I take free ice cream very seriously. So it should come as no surprise that I am straight-up hyped for Dairy Queen's free cone day. There is a complimentry vanilla soft serve with my name on it, and I can already tell it's going to taste just like spring.