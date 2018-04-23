35 Captions For Ice Cream Pics That'll Seriously Cool You Off
There are some things in life that are too good. They're the things that we just feel lucky experiencing, you know? Things like the first sunny, warm day after a long, cold winter. Or, visiting home after you've been homesick, jumping in bed after an exhausting day, and of course, when you get a fresh ice cream cone. What is it about ice cream? If you're having a bad day, good day, or anything in between, it'll probably make you happier. (OK, yes, it's probably the sugar rush, but still.) Since winter is finally making its way out of our lives, it's likely you're going to get ice cream sometime soon... and when you do, you'll need some sweet captions for ice cream pics.
Why should you consider posting your next ice cream pic on Instagram? Ice cream pics make the best summer Instagram: They're bright, they're sweet, and it's impossible not smile when you see it. Whether you prefer your ice cream doused in sprinkles or piled so high you'd never finish it, nothing looks more fun in a picture than your sweet treat. Trust me, I'm guilty of posting a few ice cream Instagram pics now and then, too.
So when you head out for ice cream, don't forget about this list of caption options. The ice cream captions are endless, especially when you consider the emoji possibilities to pair with them.
1. "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." — Unknown
2. "Day dreams and ice creams." — Unknown
3. "Every day should start with coffee and end with ice cream." — Unknown
4. "A balanced diet is an ice cream in each hand." — Unknown
5. "Ice cream is cheaper than therapy." — Unknown
6. "It's always ice cream o-clock somewhere." — Unknown
7. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream... which is pretty much the same thing." — Unknown
8. "Life is like ice cream. Enjoy it before it melts." — Unknown
9. "It's never too cold for ice cream." — Unknown
10. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English
11. "Never settle for just one scoop." — Unknown
12. "All you need is ice cream." — Unknown
13. "Eat ice cream for daily happiness." — Unknown
14. "Ice cream is duct tape for the heart." — Unknown
15. "The only man worth chasing this summer is the ice cream man." — Unknown
16. "Ice cream is totally an acceptable meal at this point." — Unknown
17. "Ice cream makes everything better." — Unknown
18. "You can't be sad when you're eating ice cream." — Unknown
19. "Ice, ice baby!" — Vanilla Ice
20. "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." — Don Kardong
21. "Life is short, eat dessert first." — Jacques Torres
22. "I followed my heart and it led me to ice cream." — Unknown
23. "Peace, love and ice cream." — Unknown
24. "If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader. Sell ice cream." — Unknown
25. "If we are what we eat, well, I am awfully sweet." — Unknown
26. "Ice cream cravings are not to be taken lightly." — Unknown
27. "I make ice cream disappear. What's your superpower?" — Unknown
28. "I want abs, but I want ice cream more." — Unknown
29. "You just got served." — Unknown
30. "The ice cream says it'll be OK, so I'll go with that." — Unknown
31. "Can't buy me love, but you can buy me ice cream." — Unknown
32. "My head says go to the gym, my heart says eat more ice cream." — Unknown
33. "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." — Unknown
34. "Tomorrow we broccoli, but today is for ice cream." — Unknown
35. "Go shawty, it's sherbet day." — Unknown