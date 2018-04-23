There are some things in life that are too good. They're the things that we just feel lucky experiencing, you know? Things like the first sunny, warm day after a long, cold winter. Or, visiting home after you've been homesick, jumping in bed after an exhausting day, and of course, when you get a fresh ice cream cone. What is it about ice cream? If you're having a bad day, good day, or anything in between, it'll probably make you happier. (OK, yes, it's probably the sugar rush, but still.) Since winter is finally making its way out of our lives, it's likely you're going to get ice cream sometime soon... and when you do, you'll need some sweet captions for ice cream pics.

Why should you consider posting your next ice cream pic on Instagram? Ice cream pics make the best summer Instagram: They're bright, they're sweet, and it's impossible not smile when you see it. Whether you prefer your ice cream doused in sprinkles or piled so high you'd never finish it, nothing looks more fun in a picture than your sweet treat. Trust me, I'm guilty of posting a few ice cream Instagram pics now and then, too.

So when you head out for ice cream, don't forget about this list of caption options. The ice cream captions are endless, especially when you consider the emoji possibilities to pair with them.

1. "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." — Unknown

2. "Day dreams and ice creams." — Unknown

3. "Every day should start with coffee and end with ice cream." — Unknown

4. "A balanced diet is an ice cream in each hand." — Unknown

5. "Ice cream is cheaper than therapy." — Unknown

6. "It's always ice cream o-clock somewhere." — Unknown

7. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream... which is pretty much the same thing." — Unknown

8. "Life is like ice cream. Enjoy it before it melts." — Unknown

9. "It's never too cold for ice cream." — Unknown

10. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English

11. "Never settle for just one scoop." — Unknown

12. "All you need is ice cream." — Unknown

13. "Eat ice cream for daily happiness." — Unknown

14. "Ice cream is duct tape for the heart." — Unknown

15. "The only man worth chasing this summer is the ice cream man." — Unknown

16. "Ice cream is totally an acceptable meal at this point." — Unknown

17. "Ice cream makes everything better." — Unknown

18. "You can't be sad when you're eating ice cream." — Unknown

19. "Ice, ice baby!" — Vanilla Ice

20. "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." — Don Kardong

21. "Life is short, eat dessert first." — Jacques Torres

22. "I followed my heart and it led me to ice cream." — Unknown

23. "Peace, love and ice cream." — Unknown

24. "If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader. Sell ice cream." — Unknown

25. "If we are what we eat, well, I am awfully sweet." — Unknown

26. "Ice cream cravings are not to be taken lightly." — Unknown

27. "I make ice cream disappear. What's your superpower?" — Unknown

28. "I want abs, but I want ice cream more." — Unknown

29. "You just got served." — Unknown

30. "The ice cream says it'll be OK, so I'll go with that." — Unknown

31. "Can't buy me love, but you can buy me ice cream." — Unknown

32. "My head says go to the gym, my heart says eat more ice cream." — Unknown

33. "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." — Unknown

34. "Tomorrow we broccoli, but today is for ice cream." — Unknown

35. "Go shawty, it's sherbet day." — Unknown