Ben & Jerry's is bringing you another sweet flavor collaboration with Netflix to celebrate the streaming service's newest original series, Space Force. The out-of-this world combination features some iconic sweet treats mixed together for a tasty bite. Ben & Jerry's Boots on the Mooo'n Space Force ice cream flavor includes a sugar cookie dough core and cow-shaped fudge pieces.

The new Netflix series Space Force premieres on the streaming platform on Friday, May 29. In celebration of the anticipated workplace comedy set in space from co-creators Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Ben & Jerry's and Netflix created Boots on the Moooo’n, a limited-batch flavor combination, which began rolling out the week of May 25. Available at participating retailers and Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops nationwide for a suggested price of $4.99 per pint, Boots on the Moooo'n features a chocolate ice cream "galaxy" with a sugar cookie dough core. The sugar cookie dough sits in the middle of the chocolate ice cream like a column, instead of scattered, free-floating pieces. Inside the ice cream galaxy you'll find cow-shaped fudge pieces and toffee "meteor" clusters throughout.

Boots on the Moooo'n will roll out to stores nationwide the week of June 1. To check before you go, look for it on your favorite grocery delivery app. If you still can't find it listed, you can call your local grocery store ahead of time to see if they've got the new bite in stock.

Netflix previously partnered up with Ben & Jerry's on other flavors, including the Netflix and Chilll'ed and Chip Happens. While the Netflix & Chilll'ed flavor is set to be around indefinitely, Chip Happens is a limited-batch treat. You can grab a pint of the Ben & Jerry's and Netflix Boots on the Moooo'n flavor at a local grocery store, with a grocery delivery app, or using a no-contact method from a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop. As of Tuesday, May 12, Ben & Jerry's stores are working to comply with safety guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic. While you can't purchase the ice cream in-store at Ben & Jerry's shops, some Ben & Jerry's locations are currently re-opening for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery orders.

Ben & Jerry's/Netflix

Keep in mind additional precautions when you go out for the new flavor. As of Monday, May 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises you "limit in-person contact if possible" when ordering takeout or delivery or getting your groceries. If it's possible to pay ahead or order online, you should do so. If you do go out to a store, make sure you avoid unnecessary trips, wear a protective face covering, implement social distancing, and wash your hands immediately after bringing purchases home.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.