Ben & Jerry's and Netflix have come together for a fun collaboration to make your streaming experience a whole lot tastier. It's a sweet-salty combo that'll make any Netflix marathon better. Here's where to get Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd Ice Cream, so you can dive into your shows with a dessert made specifically for an epic night in.

One might say the new ice cream collaboration with Netflix and Ben & Jerry's goes together like peanut butter and chocolate. Available as of Jan. 15, Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd is a blend of peanut butter ice cream and fudge brownie chunks, with sweet and salty pretzels swirled into the base. Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd is the first flavor from Ben & Jerry's that will be available in 20 countries around the globe in places like the United States, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

You can find the new Ben & Jerry's flavor for $4.49 to $5.29 per pint at most U.S. grocery stores as the flavor continues to roll out, but you may want to call ahead to make sure that your store has the new flavor in stock before going in.

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's/Netflix

A non-dairy version Netflix & Chilll'd, which has a base made with almond milk and certified vegan ingredients, is available in the United States. This vegan version sells for between $4.48 and $5.99 at most grocery stores nationwide.

You can also find the Netflix & Chill'd flavor in Ben & Jerry's shops and on its online store. To try a scoop before you buy a pint, go to the Ben & Jerry's website and click "Find Us," then "Scoops Shops." To purchase the flavor online, go to the Ben & Jerry's shop on its website and you'll find Netflix & Chill'd in its own category, as well as in the ice cream pints section. The online price for a pint is $6.99, but keep in mind that you might want to consider ordering more ice cream to get a lower shipping cost. It's currently only available for pre-order, but at the time of publication, it's set to ship out within one to two weeks from the date of pre-order.

Luckily, this new flavor collaboration with Netflix is going to be around indefinitely, as Ben & Jerry's says this is a permanent addition to its line of ice cream flavors. So, if you don't see it right away, it should show up in your local store soon.