The First 'Space Force' Photos Have Landed & Fans Are Having A Blast

It was only January of 2020 when it felt like the whole world was laughing at the "Space Force" logo released by the Trump Administration, a cribbed mashup of the NASA logo and Starfleet symbol from Star Trek. But those at home weren't the only ones laughing. Apparently, Netflix was all in on making a comedy from it. The first Space Force photos have landed, promising that in this time of comedy need, Steve Carell will be bringing Space Force home for everyone.

Some might assume this new series might just share the name of Space Force with the new administration's program by coincidence. But the synopsis promises there's nothing accidental about this at all.

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Check out the photos from this upcoming series, produced by Carell and The Office's Greg Daniels. Here's Carell as Mark Naird.

Netflix

Lisa Kudrow (Friends) plays his wife, Maggie.

Netflix

Their daughter (Diana Silvers) looks thrilled to be here.

Netflix

And whatever Noah Emmerich is trying to tell Mark R. Naird, he clearly doesn't want to hear it.

Netflix

According to Deadline:

Carell's salary for Space Force — including co-creator and exec producer fees — sets a new overall record for talent, likely topping the $1-million-per-episode paydays that the cast members of CBS' The Big Bang Theory previously netted. With The Office ranking as one of Netflix's most-watched acquired series — sources note that it often collects more viewers than some of its originals — the streamer stepped up after hearing Carell was ready to return to series-regular television and aggressively pursued the project. The show was not shopped elsewhere.

Netflix

The show was picked up straight to series in January of 2019, six months after the Trump administration first announced the Space Force program in June of 2018.

Netflix

I don't know who John Malkovich is playing, but he's got the bombs.

Netflix

If Carell isn't saying, "Wait, did you say bombs?" in this photo, I'll eat my hat.

Netflix

Jimmy O. Yang plays a recurring scientist character, who I assume I horrified by everything.

Netflix

This picture seems to confirm that theory.

And finally, Ben Schwartz co-stars alongside Carell.

Netflix

Netflix

Space Force will premiere on Friday, May 29, 2020 on Netflix with 10 episodes.