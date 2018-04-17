Ah, music festivals. A place for young love to flourish and rumors about celebrity couples to run rampant. Such was the case with exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at the first weekend of Coachella 2018. Reports initially suggested Hadid and The Weeknd were rekindling their romance among the sweaty bodies of music groupies, but it looks like Hadid just put that rumor to rest. Bella Hadid's Instagram comment about The Weeknd just confirmed they're not together, and honestly? Yeah. OK. I'm a little bummed.

It all started with an eyewitness, as so many of these rumors do. According to Us Weekly, sources saw the two hanging out at Poppy nightclub's pop-up setup, which was designed to debut Kylie Jenner's cosmetic line, KOURT X KYLIE, on April 13. The source claims Hadid and The Weeknd "were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap," and added, "They are 100 percent back together." Another source claimed "they were completely all over each other" and "kissed a couple of times." Apparently, Kylie and Kendall Jenner hung out at their table for a while, too (which is just fun to think about but not really relevant). Elite Daily reached out to Hadid and The Weeknd's teams regarding this report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

E! News caught wind of the Weeknd/Bella romance and ran a story about their makeout session. According to their source, "Bella never really lost feelings for Abel and had hoped they would eventually get back together." However, the source also confirmed nothing was official, and even added The Weeknd is "playing the field."

And still, yet another eyewitness told E!,

They spent the whole night together and left together. Bella looked really happy. They were definitely super affectionate, cuddling each other while hanging out with their friends. It was no secret.

Well, this is confusing. Someone set the record straight! Bella???

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

E! News initially posted about the possible romance on its Instagram account on Monday, April 16, writing:

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted “kissing all night" at a #Coachella after party and it’s safe to say we didn’t feel it coming. Link in bio for more on their desert reunion. (picture credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Hilariously, Bella commented. She simply wrote, "It wasn't me." She also tagged her comment with a spy emoji.

Instagram / E! News

OK, then. That settles it! We can all go home and feel a little bummed now.

E! News quickly pivoted from the Bella and The Weeknd angle and linked him instead to singer Chantel Jeffries. According to reports, Abel attended Jeffries' DJ gig at the Apple Music x Beats 1 party where she was debuting her new single. To make things more fun for the fans at home, Jeffries was also spotted hanging out with Justin Bieber, whom we all know has been on-again, off-again with The Weeknd's famous ex, Selena Gomez.

I mean really, is Hollywood that small?

It is entirely too exhausting trying to keep up with my own love life, let alone the love lives of multiple celebrities. It's not that I'm here to pick favorites, but if you must ask, I'm Team Bella, like, all the way. This time last year, she confessed to Porter magazine she was putting the attention on herself and leaving the boy drama at home. She said,

I'm just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be. I'm not really worried about what guys think about me, I'm just trying to be a woman!

Girl, that sounds good to me. Screw 'em.

