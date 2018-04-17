Remember yesterday when everyone thought The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were getting back together because they were reportedly seen kissing at Coachella? Forget about all of that because The Weeknd was seen showing some PDA with another woman at Coachella the next day. And guys... she's another one of Justin Bieber's ex's. *Law & Order: SVU voice* DUN DUN. TMZ reports The Weeknd was reportedly seen kissing Chantel Jeffries at Coachella on Saturday, April 14. So are The Weeknd and Chantel Jeffries dating? I'm going to guess no, but who the heck knows at this point, honestly? Elite Daily reached out to The Weeknd and Jeffries' teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As previously reported, fans were so excited to find out that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd hung out at Coachella and were reportedly acting couple-y all night long on Friday, April 13. Elite Daily reached out to Hadid and The Weeknd's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. But on Monday, April 16, Bella Hadid herself said that wasn't her hanging out with The Weeknd, so color me confused. Hadid commented on an E! News Instagram post on Monday, April 16, that said she and her ex were seen "kissing all night" after his set on Friday, April 13. Hadid, in what has to be one of the most awkward things in the world to have to comment, commented on the post and said, "It wasn't me." Homegirl pulled a Shaggy. It might've been Chantel Jeffries that The Weeknd was seen "kissing all night" on Coachella night one.

So who is Chantel Jeffries?

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She's a 24-year-old DJ who played her own set at Coachella this year at the Apple Music x Beats 1 party. She was rumored to have dated Justin Bieber in the past (they were reportedly seen going on dates), but she maintains that they're just friends. The Weeknd and Jeffries were reportedly seen walking around Coachella together on Saturday, April 14. While they weren't seen kissing, they were reportedly seen hugging and Jeffries rested her head on The Weeknd's shoulder at one point. This could just be the signs of a close friendship between the two though, so let's not jump to "OMG, THEY'RE DATING" conclusions just yet.

The Weeknd's relationships, past and present, have been a major topic of discussion throughout Coachella 2018. He cried during his performance of "Call Out My Name" on Friday, April 13, and fans are convinced he was crying because of his breakup with Selena Gomez. They dated for about 10 months before he reportedly broke up with her in October of 2017. Gomez got back together with Justin Bieber not long after the breakup, and that reportedly didn't sit well with The Weeknd. He dropped an album called My Dear Melancholy on March 29, and fans think the entire thing is about Selena Gomez, but "Call Out My Name" has been the most talked about.

In "Call Out My Name," The Weeknd sings about almost cutting "a piece of myself for your life," and many took that as The Weeknd revealing he considered donating a kidney to Gomez when she was in need of a transplant last summer. (One of Gomez's best friends, Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa, ended up being the donor.) He sings,

I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time / I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me

The chorus could be taken as The Weeknd calling out Gomez for getting back together with Justin Bieber so quickly after their breakup. He sings,

So call out my name (call out my name) / Call out my name when I kiss you so gently / I want you to stay (I want you to stay) / I want you to stay, even though you don't want me / Girl, why can't you wait? (Why can't you wait, baby?) / Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love? / Won't you call out my name? (Call out my name) / Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way, and I'll be on my

Given these new reports of The Weeknd hanging out with Chantel Jeffries at Coachella this weekend and Bella Hadid denying that she and her ex were kissing on Friday, April 13, it definitely looks like The Weeknd has moved on from both of his famous exes and is doing his own thing.