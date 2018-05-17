Becca's 'Bachelorette' Contestants Are Here & Bachelor Nation Is In For A Wild Season
Get those brackets ready, folks! The 28 men competing for Becca Kufrin's heart on Season 14 of The Bachelorette have now been revealed. It's finally time to poke fun at the men's shady-sounding careers and determine which of our Bachelorette Fantasy League picks will eventually reach the top of the pack. Bachelorette Becca's contestants are an interesting group of men, so here are the quick, basic facts about each contender.
Alex
Age: 31
Occupation: Construction Manager
Blake
Age: 28
Occupation: Sales Rep
Chase
Age: 27
Occupation: Advertising VP
Chris R.
Age: 29
Occupation: CEO
Christian
Age: 28
Occupation: Banker
Christon/Cris S.
Age: 31
Occupation: Former Harlem Globe Trotter
Clay
Age: 30
Occupation: Pro Football Player
Colton
Age: 26
Occupation: Pro Football Player
Connor
Age: 25
Occupation: Fitness Coach
Darius
Age: 26
Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales Rep
David
Age: 25
Occupation: Venture Capitalist
Garrett
Age: 29
Occupation: Medical Sales Rep
Grant
Age: 27
Occupation: Electrician
Jake
Age: 29
Occupation: Marketing Consultant
Jason
Age: 29
Occupation: Senior Corporate Banker
Jean Blanc
Age: 31
Occupation: Colognoisseur - he loves cologne
Joe
Age: 31
OccupationL Grocery Store Owner
John
Age: 28
Occupation: Software Engineer
Jordan
Age: 26
Occupation: Male Model
Kamil
Age: 30
Occupation: Social Media Participant
Leo
Age: 31
Occupation: Stuntman
Lincoln
Age: 26
Occupation: Account Sales Executive
Mike
Age: 27
Occupation: Sports Analyst
Nick
Age: 27
Occupation: Attorney
Rickey
Age: 27
Occupation: IT Consultant
Ryan
Age: 26
Occupation: Banjoist
Trent
Age: 28
Occupation: Realtor
Wills:
Age: 29
Occupation: Graphic Designer
More to come...