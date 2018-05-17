Becca's 'Bachelorette' Contestants Are Here & Bachelor Nation Is In For A Wild Season

Get those brackets ready, folks! The 28 men competing for Becca Kufrin's heart on Season 14 of The Bachelorette have now been revealed. It's finally time to poke fun at the men's shady-sounding careers and determine which of our Bachelorette Fantasy League picks will eventually reach the top of the pack. Bachelorette Becca's contestants are an interesting group of men, so here are the quick, basic facts about each contender.

Alex

Age: 31

Occupation: Construction Manager

Blake

Age: 28

Occupation: Sales Rep

Chase

Age: 27

Occupation: Advertising VP

Chris R.

Age: 29

Occupation: CEO

Christian

Age: 28

Occupation: Banker

Christon/Cris S.

Age: 31

Occupation: Former Harlem Globe Trotter

Clay

Age: 30

Occupation: Pro Football Player

Colton

Age: 26

Occupation: Pro Football Player

Connor

Age: 25

Occupation: Fitness Coach

Darius

Age: 26

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales Rep

David

Age: 25

Occupation: Venture Capitalist

Garrett

Age: 29

Occupation: Medical Sales Rep

Grant

Age: 27

Occupation: Electrician

Jake

Age: 29

Occupation: Marketing Consultant

Jason

Age: 29

Occupation: Senior Corporate Banker

Jean Blanc

Age: 31

Occupation: Colognoisseur - he loves cologne

Joe

Age: 31

OccupationL Grocery Store Owner

John

Age: 28

Occupation: Software Engineer

Jordan

Age: 26

Occupation: Male Model

Kamil

Age: 30

Occupation: Social Media Participant

Leo

Age: 31

Occupation: Stuntman

Lincoln

Age: 26

Occupation: Account Sales Executive

Mike

Age: 27

Occupation: Sports Analyst

Nick

Age: 27

Occupation: Attorney

Rickey

Age: 27

Occupation: IT Consultant

Ryan

Age: 26

Occupation: Banjoist

Trent

Age: 28

Occupation: Realtor

Wills:

Age: 29

Occupation: Graphic Designer

