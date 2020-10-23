It's no secret not everyone leaves The Bachelor having found love. Even if contestants do find a special someone, the resulting relationships don't always last — just ask Becca Kufrin. She not mad about it, though. The Season 14 Bachelorette opened up about whether she thinks the franchise "works" in an Instagram post, and surprisingly, Becca Kufrin's opinion on The Bachelor after Garrett Yrigoyen has remained the same... just not for the reason you'd expect. According to Kufrin, she still considers her experience on The Bachelor a success because of the friendships she's made.

On Oct. 22, Kufrin took to IG to post a selfie of her and Caroline Lunny, who participated in Season 22 of The Bachelor (when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the lead) alongside Kufrin. "When people ask me if the Bachelor is 'real' or 'really works,' I always say yes. Because I found love in my friendships, and this girl is proof of how worthwhile that journey was," she captioned the photo. And when a fan slid into the comments to accuse Kufrin of trying to "erase all the good times with Garrett," Kufrin replied, "Who said anything about erasing? I own my past because it helped shape me into the person in this photo today." Love this journey for you, Becca.

Lunny posted a similar pic on her own Insta grid, and her caption revealed she and Kufrin had gone on an "egg freezing trip." That's not all that suprising considering — not long after she called off her engagement with Yrigoyen — Kufrin told fans in an Oct. 13 IG Story she'd decided to freeze her eggs. "I think it's so important as women we know about our bodies and our options," she explained in a video. "For me, I'm not old but I'm not a spring chicken, and I want kids one day — but not anytime soon — so I figure why not do it now in quarantine?" She even shared a Story showing her hormonal injection process the next day. Lunny, who's been trying to conceive without success, has also shared her own experiences with IVF and egg freezing.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kufrin may not have gotten the happily-ever-after she expected, but I'm just glad she's not letting her fertility dictate her future (and luckily, The Bachelor allowed her to meet life-long friends to help her navigate this journey).