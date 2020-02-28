Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are what Bachelor Nation couple goals are made of. They fell in love and got engaged on television during Becca’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, and they’ve been happily living together (along with their corgi) in San Diego ever since. Despite their obvious chemistry, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s astrological compatibility isn’t as simple as you might expect. They’re an unconventional match for each other, but they clearly have a bond that overcomes their natural differences.

Viewers will remember their journey together on the show, where they connected from the moment Garrett got the first impression rose. Becca revealed to Elite Daily on Feb. 11 that she knew she loved Garrett after their hometown date in Manteca, California. “I was at the airport and I just started crying into my breakfast burrito,” she said. “And I was with my team of the producers who I was really close with and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, Becca, are you OK? What's wrong?’ And I was like, ‘I just love Garrett.’”

Becca was born on Apr. 3, making her an Aries. This independent fire sign knows exactly how to get what they want, and they’re not afraid to let everyone know what they’re worth. Becca’s Bachelorette journey began in an unconventional way: after she got engaged to (and then broken up with by) Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on The Bachelor. Fans saw her endure devastating heartbreak, then pick herself back up and start the next chapter with an open mind and heart. That’s classic Aries behavior. When they’re into someone, they’re all in, but they can turn the page and move on quickly once they’ve been wronged.

Garrett is a Pisces, born on Feb. 24. Pisces are water signs, much more emotionally driven and mysterious than the straightforward Aries. They’re not afraid to express their emotions, which Garrett did pretty openly throughout the season. During their final date with Becca’s family, Garrett got super honest about how much he loved her. “She is special, and she’s beautiful inside and out,” he told Becca’s uncle. “She would be an amazing wife and an amazing mother, and I think that’s why I feel so deeply about her.” He explained that Becca had seen his emotional side in the time they’d spend together. “Since the beginning with Becca, I can’t control it anymore, and my emotions are just taking the best of me,” he told the camera.

Together, Aries and Pisces can be a bit of a chaotic match. They operate at different speeds: Aries falls head over heels for their partner, while Pisces tends to take relationships a bit slower. Pisces are extremely intuitive, and they’ll avoid conflict with their partner at all costs. Aries, meanwhile, prefers to say exactly what’s on their mind the moment they’re feeling it. This can lead to some disagreements and clashes if both partners don’t take time to talk through their feelings. Sexually, Aries is less emotional and perceptive than Pisces. The water sign cares deeply about establishing an intimate bond, while Aries is more adventurous and spontaneous in bed.

But in the right relationship, these two signs can balance each other out. Fire and water are opposites, and one can be a calming or energizing force for the other. Aries will push Pisces outside their comfort zone, while Pisces can make Aries feel safe and understood. Becca has said she values the stability she has with Garrett, telling Elite Daily in June 2019, “I’ve never had, like, this sense of home and belonging and partnership that I’ve had with him.”

They’ve both got a lot on their plate at the moment: Becca is co-hosting the live tour of Bachelor Live On Stage with Ben Higgins, and Garrett is hosting adventure trips with Gage Outdoor Expeditions. Despite this, they find time to cheer each other on. “Garrett is probably the most supportive partner I've ever had in my life,” Becca previously told Elite Daily. He's like, ‘Whatever you want to do, whatever makes you happy, whatever drives you and gives you purpose, do it.’ I try to do the same for him. On The Bachelorette, I kept saying I want a relationship that's 50/50, and he truly gives that to me.”

Clearly, they’re yin and yang in each other’s lives, and they couldn’t be happier. This proves that even when the stars aren’t perfectly aligned, a great couple can overcome the odds. Now, can we get a wedding date on the calendar pretty soon, please? I’m waiting patiently!