OK, this might be kind of a ~hot take~ but regardless of what time it is, I am always down to eat breakfast food. Eating an omelet for dinner, a bagel and schmear at lunchtime, and even devouring 3 a.m. pancakes honestly all sound heavenly to me, so you could probably imagine my sheer excitement when I heard that Baskin-Robbins just released the ultimate breakfast-inspired ice cream mash-up of my dreams. If you haven't already drooled over Baskin-Robbin's Blueberry Muffin ice cream for March 2019, it looks like a super sweet way to start spring.

In my experience, you can really never go wrong ordering Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month. In January it was Brownie Bar Mash-Up and last month they featured special Valentine's Day flavors. For March, the chain's monthly flavor is Blueberry Muffin, and let me tell you, it isn't something any breakfast-lovin' babe would want to pass up in a million years. According to the press release, the base of the frozen delicacy features blueberry muffin-flavored ice cream, which is mixed with actual pieces of blueberries, and swirled with a rich blueberry ribbon. It pretty much goes without saying that this will be my cone of choice as long as it's available (for the next four weeks, or so).

Courtesy Of Baskin-Robbins

Aside from this delectably fruity flavor of the month, the chain will also be bringing back Milkshake Mixology to participating locations in the U.S., according to a press release. This allows customers to create their own milkshake flavors by blending two ice cream flavors of their choice. The chain recommends trying the following combinations:

Very Berry Muffin, which combines Blueberry Muffin and Very Berry Strawberry ice cream

Creamsicle, which features Orange Sherbet and Vanilla ice cream

Brookie, combining World Class Chocolate and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream

Strawberry Shortcake, which remixes the American Classic with Very Berry Strawberry and Icing on the Cake ice cream

Courtesy Of Baskin-Robbins

Wow, these all sound good, TBH.

According to the press release, Carol Austin, the Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, is incredibly excited for customers to try out the new Blueberry Muffin ice cream flavor, and to take the chance to become milkshake mixologists. They're also bringing back two flavors for St. Patrick's Day, Mint Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Almond, which are sure to get fans feeling lucky.

According to the press release, Austin said:

Our menu this month is all about shaking things up, whether it be a spin on breakfast for dessert with our new Blueberry Muffin flavor or giving our guests the chance to create new milkshake flavors no one has ever dreamed of before. At the same time, we're also ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with our tried and true green favorites Mint Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Almond!

As per usual, the chain is hosting their Celebrate 31 party on Sunday, March 31. According to the press release, guests will be able to get in on a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for only $1.70. If you'd like a packaged quart instead, you can get it at a starting price of only $7.99. Not too shabby, if you ask me.

Baskin-Robbins' new Blueberry Muffin flavor is ideal for any breakfast enthusiast and spring-lover out there. Get ready, my dairy-eating pals: You're about to get in on the tastiest lick of your life.