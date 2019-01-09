In a world with plenty of ice cream flavor options, Baskin-Robbins’ January 2019 Flavor of the Month is the standout star, IMO. For the entire first month of 2019, Baskin-Robbins is selling Brownie Bar Mashup ice cream and it's just as delicious as the name suggests it is. Brownies and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is what makes this combo from Baskin-Robbins a real treat. If you're someone who eats a scoop of vanilla ice cream with your brownie, then this Brownie Bar Mashup ice cream was made with you in mind. Hungry yet? Make sure you get a scoop of this delicious blend before the end of the month, because come February it will all be gone.

Baskin-Robbins has really outdone itself with its latest flavor of the month. Brownie Bar Mashup features not one, but two different types of brownies in the actual ice cream, according to a Jan. 3 press release announcing the flavor. You guys, this is seriously magical stuff. According to Baskin-Robbins, the January Flavor of the Month is made with chocolate brownies and blonde brownies. Chocolate brownies are, of course, your usual batch of deliciously gooey brownies.

Blonde brownies are slightly different and offer a more cookie-like flavor, IMO. Instead of cocoa and regular sugar, blonde brownies are made with vanilla and brown sugar that is comparable to cookie dough (but still technically a brownie). The darker ice cream you see is the chocolate brownie flavor and the lighter ice cream is the blonde brownie flavor. It's basically a two-for-one brownie deal and I'm here to assure you that you won't regret ordering up a cone (or bowl, if that's your thing) of Brownie Bar Mashup ice cream from Baskin-Robbins.

“Our mission is to help guests flavor every moment, and January’s offerings are here to do just that. Whether your resolution is to reconnect with old friends or enjoy more family time, Baskin-Robbins has something to help everyone hit pause and savor the start of 2019,” Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release.

The Brownie Bar Mashup is available at Baskin-Robbins locations across the country while supplies last. Since this particular flavor is featured this month, that means it won't be around come the start of February. That's OK, though, because Baskin-Robbins will usher in a new flavor in time for the shortest month of the year. Until then, make sure you swing by your local Baskin-Robbins location for a scoop of Brownie Bar Mashup. I know, it's still freezing out there and more snow is on the way. You might have to eat this one with your mittens on, or by the fire before it melts away.

I personally think that Brownie Bar Mashup is one of the best ways to celebrate the new year. Eating more ice cream in 2019 was not at the top of my resolutions list, but I'm starting to rethink that misstep now. Self-care was at the top of my New Year's resolutions, and if that means eating ice cream some days then so be it.