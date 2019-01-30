Valentine's Day may be just around the corner, but I'm so here for all the treats that are here to make spreading the love on Feb. 14 that much sweeter. Whether you're planning to celebrate with bae or gifting yourself some major #SelfLove with a Galentine's Day treat, Baskin-Robbins' February 2019 menu promises to ring in the holiday with Valentine's Day-inspired details and all the chocolate that your body can handle. In addition to teaming up with Hershey's chocolate for a few festive creations, the ice cream connoisseurs are also offering their February ice cream flavor of the month completely free of charge on Feb. 10 so that you can get in on those Valentine's Day vibes early, no SO required.

According to a press release shared on Wednesday, Jan. 30, the geniuses over at Baskin-Robbins are mixing up a few new batches of deliciousness for the holiday of love, and TBH, each option looks tastier than the next. If you're a fan of cherry-flavored anything, you're going to love the brand's new Cherry Cordial with Chocolate Kisses ice cream. Per the description, you can expect to treat your tastebuds to scoops of Hershey's chocolate ice cream with a cherry ribbons and plenty of mini Hershey's kisses to add some crunch and extra chocolate to each bite. The icing on the cake is that the scoops are served in a waffle cone embedded with heart-shaped sprinkles for an extra festive touch.

The brand new flavor will be available during the month of February, but I'd definitely make sure to take advantage National Sampling Day, when you can give this cherry-infused bad boy a spin completely free. From 3:00 through 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, Baskin-Robbins locations will be offering a sample of the brand new flavor on the house. The only thing better than ice cream is free ice cream, am I right?

Looking through the line-up, the Love & Kisses Sundae definitely caught my eye. First of all, it retails for just $5, and you're getting a whole lot of ice cream love in this creation. Per the description, the confection features scoops of "Cherry Cordial with kisses, Love Potion 31, and Very Berry Strawberry" before topping things off with ooey gooey marshmallow, drizzles of hot fudge, strawberries, whipped cream, a sprinkling of chopped almonds, and Hershey's Kisses to top the whole thing off. TBH, this sounds beyond epic, and I think I'm in love.

Baskin-Robbins

Cakes are also an option if you want a sweet way to tell bae how you feel. In addition to a pink Hershey's Kisses Cake, which comes covered with Hershey's kisses as well as heart-shaped sprinkles in red, pink and white, you can also opt to emblazon your treat with a personalized message for someone special. According to the press release, the Love Banner cake comes "topped with your valentine's name and a sweet love message," so I'm assuming that you can customize it to say whatever you want it to.

Last but not least is an option that'll keep the conversation going this Valentine's Day. If you were among the countless customers who were disappointed by the fact that Sweethearts Candy won't be sold this year, you'll want to check out the Pink Conversation Heart Cake, which is shaped just like a heart and has the message "Kiss Me" spelled out with red, pink, and white heart-shaped sprinkles. You know, just in case you wanted to send a flirty message to your valentine.

Baskin-Robbins

"Love is in the air at Baskin this month – and no matter who you're celebrating with, we're here to help you make more sweet memories," Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release about the new offerings. "There are sharable options like our two-spoon Love & Kisses Sundae and fully customizable cakes so you and your sweetheart can celebrate in your own unique way."

Or, you and yourself, if that's what you're feeling. Either way, remember that you can choose to order your V-Day goodies online at Baskin-Robbins' website or through Doordash so that you can stay warm during your date night or a Galentine's night in with the crew.