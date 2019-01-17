Oh hey, did you know our collective mother's birthday is on Jan. 17? By that I of course mean that former first lady Michelle Obama turned 55 on Thursday, and President Barack Obama's throwback birthday photo for Michelle is the absolute cutest. Seriously, do you think it'd be weird if I framed it?

The Obamas often give us some major #relationship goals, but nothing compared to this photo the former president shared of him and his wife. Not only is it the perfect #ThrowbackThursday post, but it's also a sweet tribute to Michelle on her birthday. The photo is of the two of them somewhere around 1992, judging by the fact that's the year they tied the knot and Obama appears to be sporting a wedding band. Peep the newspaper in Obama's hand, specifically the headline that starts "Gorbachev asks..." that gives another hint to the timeline because Mikhail Gorbachev, former general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, served his post from 1985-1991. But the real important part of this whole tribute to the way back is the caption of Obama's post. "I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!" he wrote. I'm not crying. You're crying.

I wasn't the only one who got emotional over Obama's throwback. The former president also shared the photo to Twitter and people were really into it.

Now not everyone is like me and keeps a running tally (in my head or actually written down in a notebook that says "Keep Calm & Drink Coffee" on the cover, I'll let you decide for yourselves) of every sweet moment shared between the former first couple that's shared with the public. But, if you are on the same page, then you'll remember the day everyone found out that Obama lovingly calls his wife "Miche." Last year on Michelle's birthday Obama had flowers and a card, addressed to "Miche," waiting for Michelle at her office. How do I know this? Well because our former first lady shared it to the 'gram with a sweet message thanking her husband for the flowers and card. She wrote,

Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old.

If you think that Obama is the only one with birthday game, think again. Michelle has some sweet nothings up her sleeve too. This past August, on Obama's birthday, Michelle tweeted a picture that appeared to be the two of them staring off into the vista, although you can only really see Obama. "Happy birthday @BarackObama," she wrote. "The view is always better with you."

I can't with these two. I. Really. Just. Can't. My wish for all of you is that someday you have someone in your life who can make everyone on the Internet jealous with a few simple birthday shoutouts. Amen.

