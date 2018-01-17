Michelle Obama’s Birthday Photo Is An Adorable Thank You To Barack Obama

True love is real people, and the Obamas prove it. Today, Jan. 17, marks the day where Michelle Obama came to grace us with her existence. So, in celebration of her 54th year of being an absolute queen on this earth, Michelle Obama posted an adorable Instagram thanking her husband Barack Obama for her romantic birthday flowers. We're swooning.

The Instagram, which shows a bundle of beautiful flowers along with a note cleanly addressed to "Michelle", proves that Michelle Obama can deliver a quality photo that rivals any millennial's Instagram aesthetic.

However, it's really the caption that takes the cake, where she not only thanks her husband for the gifts, but also the entire public for wishing her a happy birthday. She writes,

Thank you @BarackObamafor the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.

I'm emotional.

From Barack Obama wishing Joe Biden a happy birthday with one of their famous bromance memes, or Michelle Obama posting a heartwarming #tbt birthday message to her husband, it's safe to say that the Obama's happy birthday game has always been on point.

Just. look. at. this. it's. too. much.

And this.

Would it be too much to petition that everyday be an Obama birthday?

To celebrate the former FLOTUS's birthday today, there have been an overwhelming amount of messages from media outlets and loyal fans alike. The impact Michelle Obama has had on the world today is truly unparalleled, from her achievements in and out of the White House.

