If there's one thing the world can't stop talking about, it's Jennifer Lopez's recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez. While there have been endless reactions to the news, from shock to full-scale hysterics, nothing beats Barack Obama's note to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez congratulating them on their engagement, IMO. It's honestly almost too cute for words.

Naturally, the news of the engagement has drawn many eyes because it was just too darn adorable. On the evening of Saturday, March 9, Rodriguez announced their engagement by posting a photo of Lopez's hand featuring a gorgeous sparkler, with what appeared to be a bonfire and a sandy beach in the background. According to reports, the pair had been on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas when he popped the question with the massive jewel.

After catching wind of the engagement, Obama apparently penned a congratulatory note to the couple, which Rodriguez shared to his Twitter on March 22. The letter reads:

Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.

Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Obama for any further comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

OK, for real, though — how sweet was that? I can only imagine how it feels to have such an esteemed person share something like this, especially someone whose relationship is like the textbook definition of #RelationshipGoals. Rodriguez's caption says it all.

He and Lopez have appeared to be over the moon since their engagement. After returning from the beach getaway, Lopez told People, “We’re really happy. We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together.”

Rodriguez also shared his excitement of their impending nuptials. “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez told People, “We are very grateful.”

The engagement came just after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary on Feb. 3. Lopez reflected on their relationship with some warm words on Instagram, highlighting two years of laughter, fun, adventures, excitement, true friendship and love. Her post read in part, “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life."

"We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words," Rodriguez, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player, penned in his own post, which featured a collection of romantic photos of him and Lopez. He continued:

Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.

Who knew that road would lead them to not only an engagement but some sweet words from Obama himself? Ah, it doesn't get much better than that.