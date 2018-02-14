At some point in their lives, everyone has made a music mix for their crush. Whether you burnt a CD of greatest '90s pop hits for your childhood love, or if you crafted an angsty breakup playlist for your ex on Spotify, sometimes music is the only way to convey the right feelings you have for someone. And in the spirit of this lovey-dovey holiday, Michelle Obama's Valentine's Day Playlist For Barack is literally the cutest thing ever... and it's also a really sick playlist.

Ah, Feb. 14, the day of love. Whether you're feeling positive about it this year, or if you're gonna pull a Harry Potter and "be in (your) bedroom, making no noise and pretending (you) don't exist," it's happening either way, and it's bound to take over your social media feed. While you might find some social media posts to be super gushy and annoying (as expected), one post to hit your feed is sure to brighten up your day. On Instagram, Michelle Obama posted a screenshot of a Spotify playlist thumbnail, titled "Forever Mine, From Michelle to Barack," which she created and dedicated to Barack for Valentine's Day. She links to the playlist in her Instagram bio.

The playlist is comprised of a deliciously soulful medley, combining Mowtown music (which is totally my weakness) to soulful pop hits. Between Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, and Barry White, there are so many romantic songs that you'll be singing along to. In terms of pop artists, Michelle included Janelle Monae, Beyonce, Leona Lewis, and Bruno Mars. While Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," and JT's "Until the End of Time" are stealing my heart, it's totally the feel-good playlist I need to survive every commute ever. Not only will it make your heart feel things, but it's such an upbeat playlist, and it'll totally make you vicariously feel Michelle's love for Barack. And it's so. Freaking. Cute.

Even the thumbnail photo of the playlist alone — which she posted to her Instagram — will definitely give you chills. It's a photo of Michelle and Barack with their backs turned to the camera, facing an audience. Michelle captioned the thoughtful post by showing her love for Barack, and giving everyone the advice we all needed today: to checkout the unreal V-Day playlist. Michelle said in the caption of her Instagram photo,

Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! Click the link in my bio to hear the playlist. ❤️❤️❤️

So, in case you were wondering what was new with the Obama's, they're just really cuddly and cute RN. And since you're probably wondering how Barack publicly showed his love for Michelle on social media this V-Day, he posted a hella cute tweet for Michelle. Although it was short, sweet, and to-the-point, he posted a happy, summery photo of them together, and said that Michelle makes "every day and every place better." It's just really freaking sweet, and I'm sweating a little bit now.

The bottom line is that there are no #couplegoals in the world that could ever surpass Barack and Michelle Obama. Like, hands down, not in a million years... sorry, guys. The Obamas are beyond adorable, they clearly have an amazing couple's playlist, and they're seriously the hope that all of us really need right in this world. Wow, I really think I need to sit down. Or maybe I should just get a glass of wine. I'm not entirely sure what I need right now, but this is simultaneously so amazing and overwhelmingly cute. I just really can't handle it.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.