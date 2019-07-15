Attention Bachelor Nation: There's a new couple off the market! Any fans of Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Colton's season of The Bachelor or Dean Unglert from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette have something to celebrate. According to E! News, Dean & Caelynn are reportedly dating. A source confirmed the relationship to E! after the duo was spotted vacationing together in Europe.

"Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days," the source shared. "They are now in Venice, Italy, and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA."

Rumors of the couple being together really went wild thanks to eagle-eyed fans on Instagram, who pointed out the two were traveling in the same place at the same time. Unglert has been avidly documenting his Mediterranean vacation, which began at the end of June, on his social media, so when Miller-Keyes posted a pic of herself in Barcelona on July 10, a few of their followers were quick to make the connection. "She’s in Spain and Dean's in Spain," one commenter responded to her post. "Is there a Deanie babies there too?" another wrote, referring to Unglert's IG handle. Though there are no pictures of the two of them together, it's not hard to connect the dots.

Fans first got to know Miller-Keyes during Season 23 of The Bachelor, when the former beauty pageant queen attempted to win Colton's heart. On the show, she was notably portrayed to have problems with her fellow beauty pageant competitor and the current Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Unglert has also had his fair share of Bachelor Nation drama. He first made his appearance on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, where he was a longtime frontrunner, but was eventually eliminated after an emotionally charged hometown date. He then went on to earn himself a bit of a "player" reputation on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Following that, he met Lesley Murphy on Bachelor Winter Games in 2017, and the two dated until April 2018.

According to E!, the couple met through mutual friends who are also part of Bachelor Nation, and the two began to talk via — what else — Instagram DMs. They reportedly have been seeing each other since June.

While any new coupling is bound to set Bachelor Nation into a tizzy, this one is particularly juicy, since Miller-Keyes is set to star in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and though no official announcement has been made, Unglert is also apparently making his BIP return. Since the new season is not scheduled to premiere until Aug. 5, it makes sense that the couple cannot outright say that they are together. However, the photo clues they posted are still kind of a spoiler for those invested in the show.

So did they meet on IG or IRL (albeit on a reality show)? More details will likely come once Bachelor in Paradise airs.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. PT on ABC.