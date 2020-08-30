When a full moon is fast approaching, you know the days ahead are bound to be intense. It's as if a wave of emotion is beginning to crest, pulling your heartstrings along with it. The reason full moons are such an overbearing time is because this is when the sun and the moon form an opposition, pitting both of these planets against each other. The sun rules over your external self and your ego, while the moon represents your subconscious instincts. On a full moon, it's difficult to find balance between the way you want to be seen and the way you actually are. August 31, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, and the fact that a full moon in Pisces will radiate throughout the cosmos on Sept. 2 at 1:21 a.m. ET is a big reason why.

For one thing, a full moon in Pisces is bound to be one of the most emotionally involved and soulful full moon experiences. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, making its connection with the spirit world impossible to ignore. It's all the more difficult to distract yourself from the way you're feeling when the moon is in Pisces, making you so much more aware of your heart.

Adding to the intensity is the fact that Mercury — planet of communication and thought — will form a trine with transformative Pluto on Sept. 1 and karmic Saturn on Sept. 3, spreading darkness, depth, and seriousness throughout the full moon's energy. This can feel just as powerful as it does overwhelming, so you might as well embrace it.

However, here's why these zodiac signs will likely feel the most overwhelmed:

Aries: You're Deep In Your Imagination And Feeling Everything

This week, you might feel as though you're seeing everything through your mind's eye, Aries. Your imagination is vivid and powerful at the moment, and you could find yourself reliving past memories or imagining things that aren't truly happening. Your dreams may even be impacting you deeply, taking you to other realms of existence and showing you strange things. Although this can feel strange and out of this world, you're healing parts of your spirit you never even realized you needed to heal. Let your spirit do what it needs to do and trust that you're protected every step of the way.

Aquarius: You're Doing What Needs To Be Done In Order To Grow

The words "no pain, no gain," may seem trite by now, but there is so much timeless meaning behind it. Growing up involves sacrifice and acknowledging that one thing must come to an end before something else can begin. This week, you may come face to face with these sacrifices, Aquarius. You're learning that you're capable of surviving things you never would have thought you could survive. Stepping up to the plate and pushing through obstacles in life is what allows you to build strength and inherit wisdom. You've got this under control, Aquarius.

Sagittarius: You May Be Realizing That You Need To Slow Down

It's time to go home, Sagittarius. Mind you, this doesn't necessarily mean you need to physically go home. It means that you need to return to yourself; to your own little private world. Immerse yourself in a place where you can feel your feelings and give yourself the love and care that you need right now. If you don't have a place where you feel safe like that, it's time to rebuild it. If you don't have your own sacred corner of the world, it will begin to wear on you over time. Your heart wants to rest in a place where it doesn't need to have its defenses up.