I don't blame you for wanting to take a break. After all, summertime makes you want to chill by the beach, hang with friends, and leave all your cares at the door. However, just because school is out and the weather is warm doesn't mean you can't use this time to get ahead of the game. In fact, the astrology slated to take place this summer is saying you should do exactly that, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best career month of August 2020, For Aries, Cancer, and Scorpio, this summer season is an incredibly productive and ambitious time, so you can expect August to be filled with energy and success.

As a matter of fact, if there are career prospects you'd like to explore or projects you need to get done, you might want to take advantage of August to get started. During August, Mars — planet of power and motivation — is burning with a fiery energy. This is thanks to the fact that it's currently in Aries, its home zodiac sign, and when Mars is in Aries, so is the desire to compete, prove yourself, and come out on top. When this transit takes place, there better be nothing standing in your way. And, if there is, you'll be damned if you don't push right through it.

On September 9, Mars will station retrograde until November 13, and this transit may make you feel tired, uninspired, and bored of all your plans. This is a better time to rethink your goals and how you choose to go after them. So, if you've got your eye on the prize, don't wait. August is the time to go after it.

Aries: Your Battery Is Fully Charged And You're Ready To Go

If anyone's in the mood to level up in their career, it's you, Aries. After all, Mars is in your first house of the self, and you've been coming out of an incredibly introspective time and remembering everything that matters to you. Being the impulsive fire sign that you are, you know if you want something in life, you need to go after it yourself and you need to do it fast, before anyone else beats you to the punch. Go get it, Aries. You're in it to win it.

Cancer: You're Competing To Be The Best Version Of Yourself

You don't want to just accomplish your plans and celebrate them behind closed doors, Cancer. You want the whole world to know why you're so successful. With Mars transiting your 10th house of social status, you're in the mood to see your name in lights. You want to hear people talking about you through the grapevine, and in a positive way. You want to leave a mark on the world that simply cannot be denied. If you've been feeling stagnant in your career, now's the time to change that, Cancer. Go after what you want.

Scorpio: You're Thinking Seriously About All Your Ambitions

August is the month that the luxurious, attention-grabbing sun in Leo basks in your 10th house of career, Scorpio. You've been exploring your inner workings and remembering the philosophies you live by. Now, you're remembering how to turn your values into success that can be measured. What have you been dreaming about? What have you always wanted to accomplish? Set aside all these other projects you've been wasting time on and focus on your heart's desire. There is a deeper, more meaningful success that awaits you. Now's the time to go after it.