One thing that has always left me dumbfounded about astrology is how a gorgeous astrological transit does not necessarily equal a fun time. Even if all the planets are lining up beautifully and the universe is bursting with good vibes, there's no guarantee it will affect you in the way you'd hope it would. Keep this at the forefront of your mind when I say that August 26, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, because even though the next seven days are marked by positive energy, those born with placements in Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius might find themselves feeling a little off balance.

If you follow astrology closely, I bet you've heard through the grapevine that this week is marked by an easy flow of power, genius, rejuvenation, and intelligence. If Venus, Mars, and the sun are all forming a positive trine with Uranus — planet of radical ideas and fresh takes — what could be so bad about this week? If the new moon in Virgo slated to take place on Aug. 30 is all about turning over a new leaf and taking care of your well-being, who could possibly complain? Well, whenever the sun is an earth sign, those born under the element air tend to suffer to some extent. Think about it. Since when has air passed easily through earth? Instead, air grows soggy and moldy when it circulates through the dirt. It doesn't flow with the same urgency as it would like to.

If this week is a bit more trying than usual, here's why:

Gemini: You May Feel Way More Sensitive Than You're Used To

You're known for being a social butterfly who attends every event and keeps every conversation going. So, what gives? Have you been feeling majorly introverted lately? No shocker there, considering how the sun, Venus, and Mars are all in your fourth house of home and family, which could lead to you wanting to insult your heart from external vibrations. This is a beautiful time to revamp your idea of home.

With a new moon also taking place in your fourth house, you're entering a new phase of comfort, security, and emotional understanding. Embrace it.

Libra: Your Subconscious Is On High Alert And It's Intense

If life has felt like a fog lately, it's no wonder. The sun, Venus, and Mars are all in your 12th house of spirituality, which inevitably steeps you in an alternate universe. You might feel more disconnected from reality than usual, as though getting basic tasks done properly is far more difficult than it normally is. However, look at this as an opportunity to look inward. The 12th house is all about healing.

Your 12th house is also where the new moon is bringing its power. There may be unexpected revelations on the way. Let your soul lead the way.

Aquarius: Your Emotions Are A Lot Deeper And Harder To Avoid

Oh, Aquarius. I know you're the last person who feels like digging deep into your heart and acknowledging what's there. However, with the sun, Venus, and Mars in your eighth house of transformation, you might have no choice. In order to truly overcome whatever is bothering you and let go of the past, you must truly feel it. Otherwise, it will follow you for a long time to come.

With a new moon taking place in your eighth house, you might have to come to terms with some heavy emotions. This could feel just as beautiful as it does uncomfortable.