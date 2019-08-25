When I look at the astrology slated to take place this week, I feel magic creeping up my bones. You're currently embracing Virgo season, which is the perfect time to get reorganized, make some plans, and cleanse your mind and body. After what may have been a change-filled summer filled with upside-down plans and unexpected detours, I bet you're craving a chance to get your life together. Luckily, there's no better time to do it than now, especially if you were born with Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn placements, because August 26, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs.

If I could describe the cosmic atmosphere of this week, I'd call it easy, beautiful, and harmonious; boring is the absolute last thing it'll be. Three inner planets will meet up with Uranus — planet of erratic rebellion and innovation — sparking loads of fresh ideas and a desire to leave your own special mark on the world. With Venus — planet of love — kicking the week off with a trine to Uranus, you should expect exciting surprises in your relationships and a natural gravitation toward appreciating each other's individuality. Later, both Mars — planet of drive and ambition — and the sun will connect with Uranus, bolstering your career with natural genius and leaving you with a desire to push the limit. Let these transits be a reminder to you that you'll never know what could happen unless you take a leap of faith and try something new.

If you're in the mood to mix things up a little, you'll love the astrology this week — especially if you happen to be an earth sign. Here's why:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You're Are Blessed With Romance And Creative Genius

The sun, Venus, and Mars are all in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which essentially means you feel in touch with just how beautiful and enjoyable life can be. Now's a great time to go out on a date, do something romantic for your partner, sit down to paint, or simply head to the beach with your friends. Anything that allows your inner child to come out to play, your soul deeply appreciates.

With a new moon lighting up your fifth house, you're embarking on a new creative path. There may even be a new romance on the horizon.

Virgo: New And Exciting Things Are Happening In Life

You're a total babe magnet this week with Venus in your first house of the self. You're attracting new friends with no problem at all and new crushes are blowing up your phone with heart-eye emojis. But, your love life isn't the only thing on fire this week, because Mars and the sun are also in your first house. This gives your career a major boost. You're feeling confident, energized, and motivated to get back out there.

The new moon in Virgo is also taking place this week, which is a major turning point for you. It's time to set a powerful intention and become the person you're meant to be.

Capricorn: You'll Wind Up Somewhere Beautiful And Unexpected

Are you feeling inspired to get out of town? Are you in the mood to have a total shift in perspective and open your mind to new concepts? That's because the sun, Venus, and Mars are all in your ninth house of philosophy and adventure. Now more than ever, you should leap out of your comfort zone to see what's out there. There are so many interesting people to meet and fascinating things to learn.

You might even embark on a journey you never expected when the new moon also takes place in your ninth house.