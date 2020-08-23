One of the many beautiful things about astrology is the way it's ever changing. The zodiac wheel represents the energies and archetypes associated with the shifting seasons. As the planets make their way through each sign the zodiac wheel, you are continually being influenced by their power. You'll experience this cosmic shift firsthand this week, because the sun has officially entered Virgo and it is replenishing your soul with fresh vibrations. No one will appreciate this transition more than those born under Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, because August 24, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs.

When you think of Virgo, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it an obsession with cleanliness and organization? Is it an extreme attention to detail? While Virgo is certainly a zodiac sign that's marked by its eye for intricacy and order, Virgo is so much more than a neat freak. This is one of the most intelligent zodiac signs of them all, and when the sun is in Virgo, the cogs in your brain begin to turn and wires begin to connect. Problems that were once puzzling you are instantly far easier to solve. A boring and trite way with words is suddenly transformed into poetry. Rather than simply saying Virgo is obsessed with keeping things clean, it would be more accurate to say they're devoted to creating patterns; to finding symmetry within chaos. Have I sufficiently convinced you what a beautiful sign Virgo is?

With Virgo's energy surging through the air, it's time to replenish your mind, body, and soul. If there's a mess, it's time to bring order to it, because Virgo can help you make sense out of the senselessness.

However, if you're an earth sign, here's why you'll love it the most:

Shutterstock

Taurus: For You, It's Clear That Summer Is Just Getting Started

Summer may be starting to wind down as people prepare for the next season, but the party is just getting started for you, Taurus. This week, you're feeling a rush of creative energy lift you two feet above the ground. Let inspiration penetrate your soul and remind you how gorgeous the world really is. Open your heart to romance, possibility, and all the excitement that comes with being young and in love. Summer hasn't forgotten about you, Taurus. In fact, summer is about to sweep you off your feet.

Virgo: You're Feeling Confident, Energized, And Ready To Go

It's your solar return, Virgo, and it's so much more than simply throwing yourself a party and blowing out candles on a cake (although you should definitely do that, too). In astrology, your solar return is a time of confidence and courage; a time when you can take stock of all the accomplishments you've made over the past year and realize how far you've truly come. If you're suddenly feeling much wiser and more aware of yourself, that's your solar return at work. Let it help you plan for all the great things you'll do in the year ahead.

Capricorn: You're In The Mood For A Great Adventure

You may be a zodiac sign that prefers to follow a foolproof plan and get from A to B without zigzagging out of place, but this week, you're singing a different tune, Capricorn. In fact, you might even feel like throwing away the plan altogether and getting a little bit lost. When you get lost, who knows what you'll find? You might stumble upon the most beautiful places and fascinating things when you veer off track; things you never would have known existed had you not been lost. Embrace it, Capricorn.