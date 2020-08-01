The summertime may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't end the season on an amorous note. Love really does make the world go around, but when I say August will be the most romantic month for those with Cancer, Sagittarius, and Pisces placements, it's because the stars are aligning in their favor this month.

Despite the undeniable chaos happening in the world, two of the most personal planets in astrology — namely, Mercury and Venus — finally stationed direct, and this automatically becomes a silver lining when it comes to the month's astro weather. Mercury the messenger governs everything from your communication style to your immediate exchanges, while Venus dominates your finances and relationships. Both of these celestial entities will play a pivotal role in your August love story, as will Mars. Aggressive and highly passionate, the red planet fuels your drive, sexual nature, primitive instincts, and levels of assertion. With Mars currently traveling through its sign of rulership, Aries, the cosmic warrior is hot and ready.

In addition to everything going on astrologically, it's important to remember the sun will also still be traveling through Leo for the first half of August. The sun isn't only the greatest source of energy, but also Leo's planetary ruler. This ever-glowing luminary adds warmth and vitality to the soul's expression, so to say romance is possible in August would be an understatement.

August will tug at Cancer, Sagittarius, and Pisces' heart strings. Here's why.

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Glowing With Charm And Falling For Someone

You always peak in the summertime, Cancer. In addition to the sun igniting your sensually driven second house of pleasure, comfort, possessions, and finances for the first half of August, Venus — which also happens to be the celestial ruler of this astrological house — will be pirouetting through your sign from Aug. 7 all the way through Sept. 6. Magnetic, alluring, and irresistibly charming, Venus will caramelize everything from your physical identity to your personal aesthetic. Exotic experiences swirling with thrill and fantasy are also likely, given Neptune's transit through Pisces via your expansive ninth house of adventure. Pretty soon both of these idyllic planets will join forces and work in your favor, especially when it comes to romance.

Sagittarius: You're Chasing Your Passions With Pride

It's always an adventure when you're around, Sagittarius. The sun is glimmering through your exotic ninth house of adventure, education, opportunities, and long-distance journeys for the first half of August, while luscious Venus sashays through your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate exchanges. This will evoke the desire for romantic experiences and connection, but Mars in Aries will also fuel your expressive fifth house of passion and love stories, so the likelihood of you having an amorous experience is more than possible. Ironically enough, the ninth house is your house of rulership so in addition to the possibility of finding love, this month is also a opportunity for adventure for you.

Pisces: You're Manifesting A Magical Love Story

You're living your best life in August, Pisces. With the sun shining through your detail-oriented sixth house of health, daily due diligence, and productivity, you're feeling energized and revitalized in your day-to-day life. The sun will eventually shift into Virgo via your committed seventh house of partnerships in the middle of the month. And with Venus pirouetting through your passionate fifth house of love for the time being, you'll also be greeted with flirtatious interactions and romantic inspiration. So whether you're crushing on someone at work via Zoom or perhaps double-tapping your heart away, the cosmos are evoking your muse and unique sensuality.