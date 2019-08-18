I never enjoy letting you know the upcoming astrology is going to be rough on your zodiac sign. After all, there's no telling what's truly going on in your life, and just because the planets are affecting the parts of your birth chart that tend to be more sensitive than others doesn't necessarily mean you won't appreciate it. With that being said, the sun enters analytical, logical, and easily anxious Virgo on Aug. 23, which explains why August 19, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs. If you've got your sun or rising sign in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, this astrological shift will put you through a far more emotional time than you might be hoping for.

Luckily, the transits taking place this week will spike your desires and encourage you to expand your mind. Even if your zodiac sign made the "worst week" list, the collective energy is moving in a positive direction. When Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter — planet of growth and philosophy — you'll feel eager to fill your brain with knowledge and see different perspectives. This is a great time to level up your way of thinking and renew your mentality. When Venus — planet of love and beauty — joins forces with Mars — planet of ambition and passion — you'll feel flooded with primal energy that you can harness for something worthwhile. Even though air signs are receiving the brunt of the difficulty this week, they'll also feel cradled by the last quarter moon in Gemini on Aug. 23.

Here's what the following zodiac signs have in store:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Feeling Far Less Social And Far More Heartfelt

Despite how bubbly and extroverted you often are, even a Gemini needs to calm down and cozy up every once in a while. Now that the sun has entered your fourth house of home and family, you'll probably feel more like returning to your sacred space and nurturing your heart than being out and about. While this energy can make you feel more sensitive to external stimuli, it's a beautiful time to redesign your living space, spend intimate time with close loved ones, and chill out.

With a last quarter moon in your first house of the self, you're being called to shed your spiritual skin and get to know a deeper version of you. Use this energy to heal.

Libra: You're Living In Your Own Little Distracted World

It may be more difficult for you to feel motivated to go out and join the real world now that the sun has entered your 12th house of spirituality. As this house is concerned with your subconscious dreamworld, as well as your memories, you may find yourself feeling foggy and detached from reality. This is the perfect time to do some therapy and healing, as your true feelings are rushing to the surface where they can't hide. Reserve time for yourself because forcing things to happen a certain way may leave you feeling disappointed.

You will also have the power to go on a spiritual journey that brings you to the truth this week, as the last quarter moon enlightens your ninth house of expansion and adventure.

Aquarius: You're Not In The Mood For Anything Superficial

You're doing away with surface area nonsense in your life now that the sun has entered your eighth house of death and rebirth. This energy is encouraging you to search for death and concern yourself with the truth. You can't avoid the transformation you're currently going through. It's time to let go of the past and embrace a new beginning. However, this energy is also incredibly intimate, and you could find yourself growing closer to someone than you ever have before.

You may want to use creativity as a source of healing this week, as the last quarter moon lights up your artistic fifth house of expression.