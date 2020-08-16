Leo season is when the sun shines brighter than any other time of year. This is when creative juices are flowing, the vibes are are fun and enlivening, and when it's over, you spend the rest of the year looking forward to experiencing it all over again. However, not everyone experiences Leo season with glee. Depending on the nature of your birth chart, you might find Leo season dramatic and overwhelming. This is a major reason why August 17, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn — but don't worry, because it's almost over.

The sun enters organized, cleansing, and focused Virgo on August 22, jumpstarting a brand-new season filled with fresh opportunities. However, it wouldn't be Leo season if it didn't go out with a bang. On August 18, a new moon in Leo blasts through the cosmos. You might think that new moons are calm and relaxing compared to full moons, but this new moon is proof that they can be just as dramatic and intense. After all, Mars — planet of passion and aggression — is at play, squaring off with destructive Pluto and cold Saturn, enticing you to tap into your darkest impulses. However, Mars isn't just stirring things up to make things interesting. Mars is also here to embolden and empower you. Because Mars is forming a trine with the new moon, this new moon represents a powerful new beginning. Let yourself be inspired and excited about a new idea or a new relationship, because you will feel like pouring your entire heart into it.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You're All Up In Your Feels And You May Be Emotional

Your heart may feel raw this week, Taurus. That's because your heart is being fully activated. You're remembering what you need in order to feel loved, cherished, and nurtured in your life. You're also thinking more deeply about how you give love, cherish others, and nurture them in return. Are you giving too much and receiving too little? Are you receiving a lot and finding it hard to accept the love? After analyzing these corners of your heart, you'll have a better understanding of how you can heal the painful sides of it. All you really need is love and that will be made clear very soon.

Scorpio: You May Be Feeling Insecure In Your Relationships

Are you finding it difficult to trust? Do you feel the instinct to control the way your relationships function? Is jealousy getting the better of you? There's no need to be so hard on yourself, Scorpio. These are human emotions that everyone experiences. The only darkness of it all arrives when you act on these emotions in a negative or toxic manner. Instead of taking drastic measures or acting out, why not talk them through? Communication makes all the difference and being honest about your fears will unburden you of them. If someone judges you for how you're feeling, they're not being fair to you.

Capricorn: You're Embracing A Deep Internal Transformation

Growing pains are a real thing, Capricorn, and they're not just that achy feeling you get the day after a tough workout. Growing pains are emotional experiences that come when you're finding the courage to move past the negativity in your life and make better decisions going forward. Breaking away from bad habits and toxic cycles hurts, so give yourself time to feel that pain. It may feel uncomfortable, and it may even feel wrong, but healing is never a pretty sight. Trust that you will feel not only better eventually, but stronger too.