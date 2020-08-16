Can you hear the music? Do you feel the need to sing and dance? Are you in the mood to play around and let go of your fears? It's Leo season and it's filling you with confidence and tapping into your inner artist. Is it any shock that the season of summer and sunshine would be when the sun is in Leo? As the sun nourishes the earth and encourages flowers to grow, so too does it bring out your most creative instincts. Give yourself permission to laugh, wear bright colors, spread your morning toast with honey, and buy yourself a bouquet just because. After all, August 17, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Virgo — and they're definitely taking advantage of all these positive vibrations.

If you were hoping for boredom and smooth sailing, think again, because it's the last stretch of Leo season and it's ending on a high note. After all, there's a new moon in Leo on August 18 and it's accompanied by so many powerful transits. These transits may be a mixed bag of both good and bad, but it'll be nothing short of exciting. During this new moon, Venus — planet of love and luxury — forms a sextile to innovative and eccentric Uranus, allowing you to forge some fascinating new friendships. Passionate and determined Mars forms a trine with this new moon, giving you an added boost of energy. Then, when it's all said and done, the sun will enter productive, earthy, and intellectual Virgo on August 22, jumpstarting the next astrological season.

If your sun or rising sign is in Cancer, Leo, or Virgo, here's why you're going to love this week the most:

Cancer: You're Feeling More Beautiful And In Love With Yourself

Look at you, Cancer. You're glowing and everyone can see it, especially you. Prepare to feel more attractive than usual, because Venus — planet of beauty — is in your zodiac sign, showering you with so much affection. When Venus forms a sextile with individualistic Uranus this week, you may even feel inspired to try out a new look or hairstyle that makes you feel more like yourself. You may even feel attracted to new people and you might notice that others are suddenly noticing you, hoping to get your attention. Enjoy the love, Cancer. You deserve it.

Leo: You're Feeling Inspired To Go After Your Wildest Dreams

You have all the power this week, Leo. What is a goal you've been dreaming of achieving? How do you envision your best self? You can make so many great strides toward your future this week and it all starts with you believing in yourself. Ask yourself who you are. Remember all the beautiful things that make you who you are. There is no one else on this planet like you. That simple fact is enough to flush you with all the confidence you need. Your potential is something no one else has and your mission is unique. What are you waiting for?

Virgo: Your Astrological Season Is Beginning This Week

You've most likely been yawning a whole lot lately and spending time all cooped up in your little shell. However, all of that is about to change this week, because Virgo season is about to begin and it will feel like waking up after a long, deep sleep. You'll start feeling more energized, confident, and sure of yourself. You'll start remembering all the awesome things about you and putting your best foot forward. Time to start thinking about how far you've come in the past year and acknowledging everything you've learned and all the skills you've gained. Then, make plans for the year ahead!