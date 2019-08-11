If you've been paying attention to the astrological news as of late, you've probably heard all about how August 2019 is a godsend. After a debilitating July — due to the confusion of Mercury retrograde and the transformational intensity of two eclipses — August is supposedly a smooth ride filled with positive energy and creative rejuvenation. I mean, things have to get better... right? Well, not for everyone. No matter how great the upcoming astrology may be for certain people, others will still feel challenged by what's to come. In particular, August 12, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs.

If you've got your sun or rising sign in Cancer, Capricorn, or Aquarius, you might feel overwhelmed by the cosmos this week — but don't take it personally. It's simply because the energy is hitting you where it might hurt. After all, it is full moon week, and since when have full moons ever been easy?

The reason the biggest and brightest lunation of all is known for being so emotionally trying is that it's when the sun and the moon form an exact opposition. Since the moon rules all that's hidden while the sun rules everything that's apparent, it can be a time for some pretty intense revelations and truth-telling. On Aug. 15, the full moon will rise in Aquarius, and although this fixed air sign is famous for being aloof and deadpan, don't mistake the stoicism for emotional detachment. Aquarius is barely containing an ocean of deep feelings, and because this full moon will also form an opposition with Venus — planet of love and beauty — you can expect it to test the strength of your closest relationships.

Without further ado, here's what the following zodiac signs have in store this week:

Cancer: You're Coming To Terms With What You Must Let Go Of

Oh, Cancer. I know it's been rough lately, but at least you're out of the eclipse storm. However, that doesn't mean you're finished healing from all the electrifying changes that may have taken place. With the full moon spinning through your eighth house of death and rebirth, you're being forced to face your shadow side. You may still be clinging onto the past in some shape or form. If that's true, you'll have to learn how to let go. A new beginning awaits you.

Luckily, there is still a fabulous opportunity for you to make more money and beautify your world this week during the sun-Venus conjunction on Aug. 14.

Capricorn: You're Realizing What's Truly Missing From Your Life

You've been going through a very intense time ever since eclipse season began in July. That intensity hasn't lost all of its momentum because the sun and Venus are both in your eighth house of transformation as they form a conjunction. While this intensifies your desire for deep connections and authenticity, it can leave you feeling like something has to give. Use this energy for good and it can be a highly sexual and passionate time (albeit, a little over the top).

The full moon will also focus on your second house of values, highlighting everything about your life that lacks stability.

Aquarius: You're Learning How To Separate Yourself From Others

The full moon taking place this week lands in your first house of self. This means it's affecting you more than any other zodiac sign and will likely force you to examine the emotional bearings of every aspect of your life. You can't remain the same after this full moon, even if the changes and revelations that take place are simple rather than complicated. It's time to take a closer look at your shadow so that you can honor the strength it contains.

Aside from that, your love life and social life are looking wonderful this week. The sun-Venus conjunction lights up your seventh house of partnerships, leaving you open to and hungry for love.