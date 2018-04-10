I am proud to say that my no-shop January turned into a no-shop February, which then snowballed into a no-shop year until further notice. However, I've been wearing the same tees, pants, and dresses so regularly that little holes are starting to appear in all of them. ASOS’ spring sale, therefore, could not have come at a better time.

Offering discounts up to 50 percent off, the sale is so good that you could seriously revamp your wardrobe for a not-so-serious price. The best part? The retailer isn’t just slashing costs on leftover winter clothing or warm weather styles that don’t sell well. Instead, they’re offering deals on some of their most popular spring and summer-worthy products around, meaning a newly stocked closet is right around the corner.

Whether you’re looking for a a good quality sports bra-leggings combo that won’t cost you your entire soul (why are clothes that are literally meant for sweating in often some of the most expensive things to buy?) or want to shop the spring denim trends du jour, ASOS has got you covered. Below, I picked out my ten favorite items from the sale that could replace my existing overly-loved clothes. Trust me, it was impossible to narrow down the pickings because the selection is that good.

Flower Girl

Slightly '80s and very apropos for spring, this flirty dress boasts puffed sleeves and a garden bed motif. I'd wear it with strappy heels for a summer wedding or with black combat boots and a moto jacket for an outdoor spring brunch.

Bee Cool

Channel Muhammad Ali and float like a butterfly, sting like a bee in these cool paneled black and yellow leggings.

Très Belle

I love everything about this flowy blouse, from it's bell sleeves and sweet floral print to its V neckline and ruched bust. Pair it with black cutoffs and gladiator sandals for an especially boho look.

Cream and Sugar

For $26, this white studded saddle bag is an absolute steal. All of the purses I own are black so this bag would be a welcome addition. It would go great with bohemian or biker outfits, alike.

Birds of a Feather

The coolest bird print on earth! With its fresh color palette and tie neckline, this dress could be worn to pretty much every event, depending on how you style it.

Tear It Up

These distressed jeans are super unique thanks to their cobalt blue undertone. With a white tee and white sneakers, they'd be the ultimate statement piece.

Far Out

Yes, $81 is still a little steep for a sale, but look. at. this. jacket! I love the '70s vibe it gets thanks to its burnt orange color palette and velvety finish, and its the perfect weight for a chilly spring day. It looks great styled as above with denim, but would look equally great over a flowy floral dress. Basically, you could wear it with anything and look like the raddest girl around.

The Big Short

Bermuda shorts are trending for spring and I am all about it. They won't ride up and give off a borrowed-from-the-boyfriend effect. I especially love them when paired with crop tops.

Backled In

A good pair of sleek black sandals is a warm weather must. This pair is simple yet chic thanks to a small platformed sole and criss-cross design.

High Tide

I, for one, am stoked that Juicy Couture is back and better than ever. This one-piece swimsuit is great for its simple silhouette and clean stripes, while the brand's logo emblazoned in red adds a touch of playfulness.