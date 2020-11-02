Ariana Grande is putting the promotion of her new album Positions on the back-burner as she turns the focus to something even more important: the upcoming presidential election. Days ahead of the Nov. 3 election between president Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, Grande used her social media platforms to endorse the democratic candidate and encourage everyone — especially residents of her native Florida — to vote. Ariana Grande's Instagram endorsing Joe Biden includes useful tips on voting how-tos.

Grande, who has been busy promoting her sixth studio album which dropped on Friday, Oct. 30, turned the conversation on her social media accounts to the super important race for the White House just hours after releasing Positions. Grande first plugged her endorsement into a post on Oct. 30, asking fans which outfit from her "Positions" music video they liked best. "Vote for Biden," she included at the end of the caption.

Days later, Grande posted a second endorsement, this time directing her message to those living in Florida, which is considered a tossup state in the 2020 election. "Calling on all my Floridian friends, followers, any of u reading this," she wrote. "Please show up and help us literally take a step towards saving democracy. bring friends, headphones, wear masks, wear a f*cking hazmat suit, do whatever you have to do to make it fun and bearable and safe but please show up and vote. we really really need you."

Grande mentioned that if those in Florida planned to mail in their ballots, it's too late to drop it in a mailbox, but reminded voters they can "drop it off at one of Florida's 33 early voting sites or vote early in person from 7am to 7pm until nov. 1st." The pop star went on to give voting directions to residents of different Florida counties including Miami Dade, Broward, Sarasota, Orange, and Seminole.

Hours before Election Day, Grande was still going full-force with her political posts. "Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden. will you vote today?" she tweeted on Monday, Nov. 2.

There's no doubt who Grande is voting for — and she's making her voice heard loud and clear this election.