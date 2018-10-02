Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are back to commenting on each other's Instagrams. After a short social media hiatus over the summer, Davidson started posting to his account again now that Saturday Night Live's new season has started up. And just like clockwork, Ariana Grande's comments on Pete Davidson's Instagram have returned and are as flirty as ever.

Davidson announced he was taking a social media break back in July as a result of an apparent constant stream of negative criticism from people on the internet. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good,” he said in his Instagram story announcing his temporary departure. “Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. :) your neighborhood goon, Pete.” He returned just like he hinted, and his and Grande's flirty Instagram comments came back as a result.

Pete Davidson's first post after returning to the 'Gram was actually posted and then deleted in September. He posted a video of him walking outside in New York City with a group of paparazzi in front of him. He said, "Hey, how are you? How you guys doing?" in the video, but it's clearly said in a "leave me alone" kind of way. He eventually deleted the video.

On Oct. 1, Davidson posted a new picture on Instagram.

It looks like it was taken with a Polaroid or disposable camera and is captioned, "hooray romano." The f*ck if I know what that means, but trusty Ariana Grande slid into his comments saying, "where the mixtape" and "this is sick and ur page looks cool never post again."

Grande's not alone in posting flirty comments. Davidson commented on one of Grande's selfies to catch up on all the selfies he missed while he wasn't on the 'Gram. "Hot," he said. "All the ones you posted with me not online are hot. love ya. bye for another three months."

Uh, what's that? Is Davidson quitting Instagram again? Guess we'll just have to wait and see...

Davidson and Grande's engagement was one of the main talking points on the season premiere of SNL on Sept. 29. Davidson spent his entire bit on Weekend Update talking about it.

It was also talked about in Adam Driver's opening monologue and in a Kyle Mooney digital short (are they going to do this all season orrrrr...). Davidson joked about how random their relationship is during Weekend Update. "I got engaged, and no one could believe it. And I can't believe it." He continued, "Yeah, I get it. She's the number one pop star in the world and I'm that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood." Oh, Pete.

He went on, "Do you remember when that whole city pretended that kid was Batman 'cause he was, like, sick? That's what this feels like." When Colin Jost (who's also dating a ridiculously famous woman and everyone is confused about it) asked how he's doing with all the new attention, Davidson basically whimpered, "I hate it, it's awful. I'm so scared." It was a funny segment for sure, but I'm really hoping the show doesn't try to bank on their engagement for the entire season. That's going to get real old, real fast. Anyways, welcome back to Instagram, Petiana's flirty comments.