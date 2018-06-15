It feels like it was just yesterday when we were all learning that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were even a thing romantically. Okay, their romance has been going on (publicly) for about a month now, but can you really blame the internet for being in a straight-up tizzy over the fact that Davidson seemingly just confirmed the new couple's rumored engagement on Instagram? And now, Ariana Grande's comment on Pete Davidson's engagement Instagram will take you one step further into your tizzy, because it's seriously the sweetest thing.

In response to Davidson's post captioned, "u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that," Ariana responded, "so much better," with a little heart and clouds emoji. OK, say it with me now: Awwwwwww.

More to come...