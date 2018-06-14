Ariana Grande is having a bit of a week. The singer is reportedly engaged to Pete Davidson and that news broke on Monday, June 11, she dropped a single with Troye Sivan on Wednesday, June 13, called "Dance To This," and now she just dropped a single with Nicki Minaj called "Bed." Both songs are super sexual, and it has fans wondering: Is "Bed" about Pete Davidson? It's easy to draw parallels between "Bed," "Dance To This," and Grande and Davidson's relationship because, well, they probably have sex a lot (especially if they really did just get engaged). Does that mean Grande's verses in these songs are 100 percent about him? Not necessarily, but it's still fun to think that they are.

A lot of Ari fans are making the same joke about Pete Davidson and "Bed." They're basically taking this song as Grande singing directly to him and rolling with it. Before we get into the tweets, though, let's dive into the "Bed" lyrics.

The song starts off with Grande singing the introduction, which is also the main hook of the song.

Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit’ your name on it / Got a kiss, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it

Then Nicki Minaj comes in with the first verse.

Thousand dollar sheets / Waiting for you on some thousand-dollar sheets / I got Carter III on repeat / Back shots to the beat of (a milli’) on you / Got me acting like you got a milli' on you / You say I'm the GOAT, yeah the billy on you / I could make all your dreams come true / Wanna fall through, then you better come through

I cannot with that billygoat line. Grande then sings the pre-chorus and chorus.

Don't make me wait until the morning

Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit’ your name on it / Got a kiss, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Love me good / Let me down, don’t turn me down / Got a bed, wit’ your name on it / Wit' your name on it

Minaj comes back with the second verse.

Strawberry lingerie / Waiting for you, strawberries lingerie / You told me you on the way / Messed around, messed around, put it down on you / I’mma do everything I said I'm gon' do / Pretty little body it look better on you / Might have to blow it like a feather on you / Waterfalls, oo, yeah you better come through

And then comes Grande again with the pre-chorus and chorus.

Don't make me wait until the morning

Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit’ your name on it / Got a kiss, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Love me good / Let me down, don’t turn me down / Got a bed, wit’ your name on it (Ooh yeah) / Wit' your name on it

Grande and Minaj come together for the bridge.

(I'm) A-all, all in (I'm in) / A-all, all in / A-all, all in / A-all, all in (Put your name)

And then, Minaj has a third verse where a collaboration verse from another rapper would typically fit because why have another feature on the song when you already have Nicki and Ari? Exactly.

Yo, he and my stunt hit five / He get that ciggy live / These niggas scared they doing 50 in a 55 / I'm trynna clap them like somebody told 'em gimme five / I'm be a half an hour but I told 'em gimme five / I'm trynna dance on 'em, blow my advance on 'em / I like 'em better when he got some sweatpants on 'em / I like his hang time, he said his head right / I said go all the way down and then head right / I watch him f*ck it up, look at him luckin' up / I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up / He go insane on it, I put my fame on it / Coulda put ZAYN on it, but I put your name on it

Yes, that's a shoutout to Zayn Malik. (Minaj has a song coming out with him soon that she described in a tweet as her "favorite song of all time.")

The song ends with Grande singing the chorus one more time.

Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Got a kiss, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Love me good / Let me down, don't turn me down (turn it down, baby) / Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it

Fans love it, but they can't help but troll Grande and Davidson's relationship a bit. All in good fun, Ari. All in good fun!

This tweet wasn't about "Bed" because it was posted before the song even came out, but it aged so beautifully, I had to include it.

With "Bed" making it into the top 10 on iTunes shortly after its release, Grande now has three singles in the top 10: "No Tears Left To Cry," "Dance To This," and "Bed." We stan a legend.

Ari and Nicki fans are so proud.

Minaj also revealed in a tweet that the song didn't originally have Grande on it.

She said,

I had been on the hook for a year so it never dawned on me to put someone else. Let me tell u smthn, Ari did it & sent it RIGHT back. Added all these beautiful harmonies & runs. Never over does it. Just ALWAYS gets it right. I fell in love. I called her screaming. OMG. #Bed

Ugh. Ariana Grande did that.