Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's collaboration is finally here, and "Dance To This" might be the new biggest contender for song of the summer. It makes you do exactly what the title demands: dance. Seriously, within the first three seconds of the song, I was already up and moving because it's just. That. Good. But is "Dance To This" about Pete Davidson? "Ugh, Kelli. Not everything can be made into a celebrity conspiracy theory!" you say. And you're right! But hear me out on this one.

We learned on Monday, June 11, that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged. The couple hasn't confirmed the news themselves, but they aren't doing anything to deny the reports. It's 100 percent a rushed decision on Grande and Davidson's part, seeing as they've only been dating for a few weeks, but hey, just because they got engaged fast doesn't mean real feelings aren't there.

Here's where "Dance To This" comes in. There I was, sitting on my bed listening to the first few bars of "Dance To This," when Troye Sivan's angelic vocal chords bless my ears with the first line in the song: "Young ambition, say we'll go slow but we never do." Doth my ears deceive me, or was this a line that directly applies to Ariana Grande's life?! Did Ari help write this line?! If so, girl, that line "say we'll go slow but we never do..." LOL, YEAH. We noticed.

The next line Sivan sings says, "Premonition, see me spendin' every night with you." I don't need to explain how that line can easily be applied to someone who just reportedly got engaged. Sure, sure, Grande herself doesn't sing these lines, but she's on the song. She signed off on it. It counts.

Outside of my Pete Davidson theory, the verdict is in: "Dance To This" is a bop.

There's no music video out just yet, but there is an audio version, of course.

TroyeSivanVEVO on YouTube

Let's check out the rest of Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande's "Dance To This" lyrics.

The first verse is just our precious angel baby, Troye Sivan.

Young ambition / Say we'll go slow but we never do / Premonition / See me spendin’ every night with you

Sivan then sings the pre-chorus and chorus solo.

Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights / You still look like dynamite / And I wanna end up on you / Oh, don't need no place to go / Just put on the radio / You know what I wanna do

We can just dance to this / Don't take much to start me / We can just dance to this / Push up on my body, yeah / You know we’ve already seen all of the parties / We can just dance to this / We can just, we can just / Dance to this / Dance to this / We can just dance to this

Then comes in Ariana Grande.

Dear beloved / Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer / And dear, my lover / Do that thing we never do sober, sober

Grande and Sivan then sing the pre-chorus and chorus together.

Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights / You still look like dynamite / And I wanna end up on you / Oh, don't need no place to go / Just put on the radio / You know what I wanna do

We can just dance to this / Don't take much to start me / We can just dance to this / Push up on my body, yeah / You know we’ve already seen all of the parties / We can just dance to this / We can just, we can just / Dance to this / Dance to this / We can just dance to this

They also sing the bridge together before repeating the chorus.

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride / I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride

We can just dance to this / Don't take much to start me / We can just dance to this / Push up on my body, yeah / You know we've already seen all of the parties / We can just dance to this / We can just... We can just dance to this

Andddd they sing the outro together as well. Perfect pop song structure, to be quite freaking honest.

Dance to this, love / Dance to this / We can just, dance to this /Dance to this, dance to this / We can just dance to this / I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride / I don’t wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride / We can just... dance to this / I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride / I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride / We can just... dance to this / I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

Imma say it... I LOVE THIS SONG. Issa bop — a bop I shall be blasting all summer long. Troye and Ari did that. (And it may or may not be about getting engaged to Pete Davidson hella fast.) OK, bye!