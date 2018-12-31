Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to 2018. (Honestly, who can blame her?) The singer took to Instagram to wish all of her fans a happy New Year and sent positive vibes for all those who follow her. Ariana Grande's 2019 New Year's Instagram also threw in a touching tribute to the late Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7, 2018. Grande has since deleted the tribute to him from her Instagram story, but as always, fans got a screenshot of it before she took it down.

"Farewell 2018, you f*ck," she fittingly started off. "I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing." She continued, "Be gentle with yourselves and each other. If we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. Thank you for everything."

On the surface, it looks like Grande had a pretty damn good year, career-wise. Sweetener was a big success, immediately followed by the release of "Thank U, Next," which marked her first number one single on the Billboard hot 100. But as she made clear in her Billboard Woman of the Year speech, 2018 was one of the best years of her career, but it was also one of the worst for her personal life. Mac Miller's death being one of those heartbreaking moments.

Grande posted a photo of Mac Miller playing the piano to her Instagram story in honor of her late ex.

It was most likely a picture she took while they were still dating. She has intermittently posted photos from her time with Miller ever since his death on Sept. 7. The first was a photo she took of him showing him sitting on a patch of grass, looking up at her.

Then she posted a video of him laughing and telling a story.

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will," she said in the caption. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. really can’t wrap my head around it."

The caption continued,

We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.

Outside of Miller's death, she also had that whirlwind relationship with Pete Davidson that started fast and ended fast. She's also been open about her experience with PTSD following the Manchester attack on May 22, 2017. It's been a rough couple of years for Grande, but she's ready for the glow-up.

She made all of this clear in her Billboard Woman of the Year speech.

Billboard on YouTube

She said,

I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life. A lot of people would look at someone in my position right now as an artist that could be at her peak and think, 'She’s really got her sh*t together, she's really on it. She’s got it all.' And I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f*ck I’m doing.

She continued, "So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one, and I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you’re not alone in that."

Then she ended the speech with some affirmations she's hoping to bring with her in future experiences. She said,

I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I've given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself, hopefully, this year. I have everything I've ever dreamt of having, and as of late I've discovered that it's the things I've always had and the people I've always had that still make me the happiest.

So basically, what she's saying is we're gonna love ourselves in 2019! Do you hear me?! LOVE. OUR. SELVES. Happy New Year to all, and to all a good night.