Fans may have missed out on an Ariana Grande performance at this year's Grammy Awards, but luckily, they weren't deprived of the singer's signature belt for too long. Ariana Grande's 2019 iHeartRadio Performance had fans super excited. She performed "Needy" off her latest, already iconic album thank u, next, less than a month after she pulled out of her Grammy performance due to creative differences. But all thoughts about the Grammys were forgotten when Grande took over the iHeartRadio stage with an unforgettable performance. This is the first time Grande performed the song for an audience, and it will absolutely have fans needing even more.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are a fairly new award show, since they started only five years ago in 2014. Grande performed at that very first show, and so it seems like a fitting celebration of how far she's come to have her perform again five years later. Back in 2014, Grande sang her songs "The Way" and "Problem." That year, she also accepted the Young Influencer Award. It's clear she's only become even more influential in the years since then.

This year, in addition to performing, Grande was honored with the Artist of the Year award. She was also nominated for six other awards: Best Female Artist, Best Lyrics for "thank u, next," Best Cover Song for her take on Carole King's "Natural Woman," Best Music Video for "thank u, next," Song That Left Us Shook for "thank u, next," and Cutest Musician's Pet for her pet pig, Piggy Smallz. In my humble opinion, Piggy Smallz is a shoe-in for every award. I mean, have you seen a cuter or more talented pig?

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

It's no secret that this past year has been a hard one for Grande. Her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died and she broke up with her fiancé Pete Davidson. But, Grande has shown just how resilient she is through all her hardships. In November, she tweeted:

What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life. When it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She’s growing n she’s grateful.

It turns out, the universe has brought Grande a lot of good things along with the bad. When "7 Rings" topped the Billboard Pop Songs chart, Grande broke the record for the quickest accumulation of four No. 1 songs in the chart's history. "7 Rings" joins her other three No. 1 songs of the last year: "No Tears Left to Cry," "God Is A Woman," and "thank u, next." In 2014, Grande earned her first No. 1 song with "Problem," and in 2016 her song "Side to Side" topped the chart. When she was named Billboard Woman of the Year, Grande said, "I want to be able to do what is authentic and honest and natural. I feel like I've only scratched the surface of the artist I can be."

If Grande's latest performance of "Needy" is any indication of what's to come, fans can look forward to plenty of moving music from her in the future.