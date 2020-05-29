I guess Victoria F. didn't "escape" from Arlington after all. According to a source for Us Weekly, Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are "exclusively dating" and "she is still quarantining with him in Iowa." The source also provided an explanation for that IG Story Fuller recently posted, not-so-subtly announcing she'd "escaped" from Soules' home in Arlington and was seemingly on her way to see fellow Season 24 contestant Kelsey Weier. "She drove to visit Kelsey Weier who lives in Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend but is now back with Chris," the source for Us Weekly claimed. Considering Soules appeared in her Insta Stories just a few days after her "escape," I'm willing to buy that explanation.

On April 15, Reality Steve first spilled the tea about the potential new couple. "I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules," he tweeted. A source later claimed to Us Weekly, "Chris slid into Victoria's DMs... He apparently DMs a lot of people." Welp, he may DM a lot of people, but it appears as though Fuller is the only one who has spent nearly seven weeks in quarantine with him.

Though Fuller and Soules have yet to confirm the relationship themselves (save for all the major hints they've dropped on social media), Chris Harrison has weighed in on the unexpected romance. During a May 5 interview with his girlfriend Laura Zima for Entertainment Tonight, Harrison noted that "no one saw it coming," but he's all for it. "I guess he slid into her DMs — is that how that works? I don't know, but good on them," he said. "I hope they're happy and I hope she's driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That's great."

According to Harrison, Fuller and Soules probably connected through their "similar pasts," and being out in "the middle of nowhere" likely limits Soules' romantic prospects. "...he's not finding a Victoria out there, and so this is the only way he's gonna find somebody," Harrison continued, referring to Soules' DM slide. "So good on him, man. I wish him all the best. And however they wanna define it, when they define it [is up to them]."

Though I don't imagine Fuller is doing too much tracker driving or soybean flipping, it seems to me that she and Soules are the real deal, and — just like Chris Harrison — I'm all for it.