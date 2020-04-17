Reality Steve has never led me astray before, but TBH, I was a little skeptical about this Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller dating rumor. I mean... what? Lucky for me, Bachelor Nation sleuths are always working overtime, and they've brought some legit evidence to light... in the form of a some furniture and throw pillows. Eagle-eyed fans compared photos that show Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are likely together, and I'm not sure whether to feel more shocked by this evidence or impressed by these sleuthing skills. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Fuller and Soules about the dating rumors but didn't hear back in time for publication. Reality Steve declined to comment.)

On April 15, Reality Steve tweeted about Soules and Fuller's maybe-relationship, revealing that Fuller is reportedly visiting Soules in Iowa. "I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules," he said. That same day, a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly that Soules slid into Fuller's DMs, which is how they connected. But it's a distinctive pillow that has fans convinced this is the real deal.

Way back in April 2017, Soules posted a pic on Insta, which showed him lounging on a couch with the caption, "It feels SOO good to finally be home!" Fast forward three years, and the pillow behind Soules' head made a second appearance on IG, only this time it was in Natasha Parker's Instagram Story. Parker posted a screenshot from a video chat with her fellow Bach ladies (including Fuller), and in the shot, you can justttt make out that tan-colored leather sofa and white-and-gray-striped pillow from Soules' 2017 Insta. Whoa.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

OK, not everyone is totally convinced by this photographic evidence. Fans took to the comments section of the IG posted by bachelor.tea to debate. "That picture of Chris is from April 2017 on his instagram page....is this really the only proof they have?" one fan wrote. "He doesn't have the ONLY brown couch in the USA," another pointed out. And while those are both valid points, I'm willing to suspend disbelief for this rumor. I mean, I don't have much else going on right now so I'll take any fun Bach theory I can get.