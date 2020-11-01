�With Election Day coming up on Nov. 3, you may be gearing up to head to the polls if you haven't already voted early. If you're worried you'll miss your chance to cast your ballot because you don't have a ride, there are plenty of free rides to the polls on Election Day. Whether you use a rideshare service or hop on a bus, here are these discounts that will make your trip a breeze.

Ride discounts to and from your polling location on Tuesday, Nov. 3, don't need to break the bank. Depending on your location, you may be able to take public transit for little to no cost or grab a discounted rideshare service from Uber or Lyft. Here are some of the best free rides and discounts you can take advantage of on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

1. Lyft's Discounted Rides on Election Day

Lyft is offering 50% off your ride to any polling location or ballot dropbox for up to a $10 discount. To get the deal, enter the promo code "2020VOTE" in your app. You can also use it if you're taking a Lyft bike or scooter in participating locations.

Lyft is also offering some free and discounted transportation for those in communities with limited access to affordable options through its LyftUp program. The company's partnership with nonprofit organizations, such as More Than A Vote and Black Women's Roundtable , includes More Than A Vote's free rides in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

2. Uber's Discounted Ride To the Polls

Uber is offering an in-app poll-finding feature with a 50% discount on round-trip rides to and from your polling location. To get the price cut, use the poll-finding feature in the app and book your rides to your desired polling location. You'll score up to $7 off each trip for a total of up to $14 off. The discount also works for Uber's bikes and scooters. Make sure you use the promo between 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 3 and 3 a.m. PT on Nov. 4.

3. Free Rides To the Polls in Los Angeles

LA residents can score a free ride on Election Day through the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The LA Metro buses and rail lines are free to anyone heading to the polls on Nov. 3, and the city has also included ballot drop-off boxes at 19 rail and bus stations.

4. RideShare2Vote's Free Rides to the Polls on Election Day

�RideShare2Vote is offering a free round-trip ride to and from the polls on Nov. 3 in participating states. The organization currently provides rides in North Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia. To request a free ride, you can download their mobile app on Google Play or the App Store and schedule your ride in the app. You can also submit a ride request online or call (888) 977-2250 at least two hours in advance of your preferred pick-up time.

��Before scheduling, it's best to check the organization's coverage areas to make sure a free ride is available where you live.

5. Free Bus Rides On Election Day

Some major cities are offering free bus service to and from the polls on Nov. 3. Before you ride, check your local bus system to see if yours is offering no-cost transportation on Election Day.

6. Free Bike and Scooter Rides to the Polls

If you're within a short distance of a polling location, you can also get a free bike or scooter ride to the polls. Uber and Lyft are offering the 50% off codes that apply to their scooters and bikes, and there are also some free offers:

With so many free rides and discounts, you can get to the polls to cast your vote without breaking the bank.

When using public transportation, remember to keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus guidance as of Oct. 21, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible, and sanitizing your hands before and after a ride. If you take Uber or Lyft, remember to check the coronavirus guidelines for riding before you go.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.