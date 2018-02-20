The Winter Olympics are my favorite for one reason and one reason only: ice skating. OK, I also like the skiing and the snowboarding, but ice skating brings something unique to the table that no other sport in the world does. I mean, I hate most athletic events, but an athletic event that also involves steamy sexual tension? Sign me up. And when I say "steamy sexual tension," with regard to ice skating, you all know who I'm referring to here: Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. But are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in a relationship? You know, like, a romantic one? Well, anyone who has ever been lucky enough to watch the two dancers glide around the ice together might think they are definitely dating. Or they'd at least agree that Virtue and Moir have an ungodly amount of sexual tension between them, and they should start dating ASAP.

Well, unfortunately for a lot of fans, it turns out that the pair aren't dating each other after all. If you haven't had the chance to watch them skate together and feel the palpable sexual tension pulsing through your TV screen, though, here is one of their performances from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics to give you a feel:

Brau Avitia 2 on YouTube

On top of that steamy routine, they also literally hold each other closer than pretty much any other pair of dancers, hold hands in a way that many fans feel is much more than platonic, and even crush it at a round of The Newlywed Game. The freaking Newlywed Game!

Oh, and there was also this moment, as pointed out by one Twitter user:

Despite all of that sexy, sexy tension, the two swear that there is nothing romantic about their relationship. In an interview with Golden Skate, the pair told the outlet that they are just "best friends."

Needless to say, fans of the two are utterly disappointed.

It's giving them trust issues.

They're in denial.

Give us a surprise proposal or give us death.

OK, maybe instead of "death," just give us some romance novels.

Don't even bother trying to tell me they're not dating.

Even though they're not dating, the pair isn't afraid to make super loving comments about their relationship in interviews. “It’s a special partnership,” Virtue said in a recent interview with Canadian magazine Maclean's. “We still really enjoy skating together and I think that’s why we still are.”

The two swear that having steamy chemistry is just part of their job, you guys! (And, I mean, clearly, it works.) “We’re always telling stories, we’re supposed to be reacting, a man and woman on the ice, it’s romantic. What we have is such a cool relationship,” Moir told Time. “It’s more about a friendship, our working relationship is so strong. We take so much pride in that.”

But that's not to say that the two of them never had a single romantic moment. In fact, when the two were first set up by Moir's aunt at the ripe ages of 9 and 7, some sparks flew. At first, Moir explained that the two were "terrified to hold hands for quite a while." But, as time went on, things steamed up between the children, and Time reports the pair had a "romance" for about eight months, until Moir decided to dump Virtue over the phone. After that short-lived tryst, the two left it as just friends... who happen to participate in the Olympics together and dance with the most chemistry anyone has ever seen.

So, yeah, Virtue and Moir may not be dating, but at least we can all just imagine they are every time they set foot on the ice. Cheers to this pair and to the wonderful gift of imagination.

